The Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen held a packed regular meeting and study session Monday, Dec. 2. Their agenda focused on plans for future meetings and passing ordinances discussed at past ones.

Splash pad bids

Jason Lipe, the city’s parks and recreation director, presented to the board about bid tabulation to remove the Jackson Municipal Pool’s kiddie pool and replace it with a new splash pad. He received four bids for the project, with the lowest bid coming from Zoellner Construction of Perryville at $383,795.

Lipe said a splash pad could have a longer than typical season, pushing the pool’s use from Memorial Day to August well into October.

“I think we need to do it. I think it would be really good for the area. ... We’ve been talking about a splash pad for a long time and it’s not getting any cheaper,” Alderwoman Katy Liley said.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs pointed out how, while still more than $130,000 over what the city had allotted for construction, the Zoellner Construction offer was still cheaper than the other bids. They ranged from $475,000 to $608,500.

SafeAcross program

Janet Sanders, Jackson’s Public Works director, discussed a license agreement for the SafeAcross pedestrian awareness campaign she had presented to the board in August. As the program’s symbols are property of the City of Springfield, Jackson must enter into a three-year license agreement to use them.

To participate in the program the city has to upgrade pedestrian crossing signs and install new ones. Sanders estimated the program would cost around $12,500, $7,500 of which could be reimbursed by funding from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

“MoDOT does have the money available. We are the first city other than Springfield to implement this program so we get to cherry-pick quite a bit of the available money on this one,” Sanders said.

Approval for the SafeAcross program would need to be voted on at the next mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting, she added. If approved, the program would start in 2025.