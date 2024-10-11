Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, executive director Kendra Eads and development director Alix Gasser.

The proclamation recognized the importance of parents bonding with and nurturing their children, as well as having all adults keep them safe from all forms of abuse.

Revolutionary marker

Pamela Johnson, the commemorative events committee chair for the Jackson-based John Guild Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, asked the board for approval to install a commemorative marker.

This plaque, located at the Old City Cemetery, would commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

“In order for us to order the marker, we have to have written approval from the owners of the property which, of course, is the City of Jackson,” Johnson said.

She added that funds for the marker have already been secured. The aldermen decided to approve a resolution for its placement during their next meeting.

Greensferry assessment

Jackson’s director of Public Works Janet Sanders followed up with a citizen complaint at a previous session regarding speeding near the intersection of Greensferry Road and Deerwood Drive.