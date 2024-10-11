All sections
April 2, 2024

Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meeting

Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, executive director Kendra Eads and development director Alix Gasser...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence directors Kendra Eads (left) and Alix Gasser (right) receive a proclamation supporting child abuse prevention from Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs on Monday, April 1. It was one of myriad agenda items the Jackson aldermen discussed during their meeting.
Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence directors Kendra Eads (left) and Alix Gasser (right) receive a proclamation supporting child abuse prevention from Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs on Monday, April 1. It was one of myriad agenda items the Jackson aldermen discussed during their meeting.

Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, executive director Kendra Eads and development director Alix Gasser.

The proclamation recognized the importance of parents bonding with and nurturing their children, as well as having all adults keep them safe from all forms of abuse.

Revolutionary marker

Pamela Johnson, the commemorative events committee chair for the Jackson-based John Guild Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, asked the board for approval to install a commemorative marker.

This plaque, located at the Old City Cemetery, would commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

“In order for us to order the marker, we have to have written approval from the owners of the property which, of course, is the City of Jackson,” Johnson said.

She added that funds for the marker have already been secured. The aldermen decided to approve a resolution for its placement during their next meeting.

Greensferry assessment

Jackson’s director of Public Works Janet Sanders followed up with a citizen complaint at a previous session regarding speeding near the intersection of Greensferry Road and Deerwood Drive.

The citizen, Ron McKiddy, had requested warning signs be placed before the intersection, stop signs be installed at the Connection Point Church driveway and rumble strips be removed because of the noise they make when cars drive over them.

Sanders said the city already has signs warning about the curve, and that the city does not place stop signs at driveways, but that the rumble strips could be removed.

The road would have to be restriped if they are removed.

Hahs said the Federal Highway Administration does not allow rumble strips on roads below 50 mph, and Greensferry Road only has a posted speed limit of 30 mph.

”Now they do talk about using rumble strips, but they certainly talk a lot about where you don’t use them,” Hahs said. “I think we ought to get a cost before we approve it but I really think we ought to think about getting rid of those.”

Sanders also recommended adding more speed limit signs to the area.

Temporary firefighter

Fire chief Jason Mouser of Jackson Fire Rescue approached the board about a memorandum of understanding for a temporary firefighter.

His department employs one member of the Marine Corps Reserve and three members of the Missouri National Guard. Two of them are being deployed at the end of April for up to 400 days and one part-time firefighter expressed an interest in filling in as a temporary replacement.

The memorandum of understanding stated the employee would receive full-time benefits for the duration of the deployment, after which they would go back to working part time.

image
