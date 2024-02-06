Jackson aldermen table talk of charter government

Two months ago, at the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s annual retreat, it seemed as if the city was headed down a path toward creating a charter form of government.

At that time, city attorney Tom Ludwig alluded to a variety of reasons why Jackson should consider becoming a “charter city” as more than 40 other Missouri municipalities — including Cape Girardeau — have done since 1908.

“When I started working on this, I thought this was something we ought to do,” Ludwig told the aldermen at their study session Monday night. “And I was really excited the board was giving me the opportunity to look into this.”

Now, he’s not so sure.

“I’ve gone from being somebody who totally believed this was, for Jackson, our next step moving forward and something we should consider to coming 180 degrees,” he said. “A year ago, I thought it was absolutely the best thing for Jackson, but now I’m not going to stand here and recommend it to you.”

Ludwig explained that after researching the charter concept, he saw little advantages to it over Jackson’s current government structure and said change for the sake of change isn’t necessarily a good thing for the community.

“There was a big movement during the ’80s and ’90s (in Missouri) to become charter cities and quite a few (18 communities during those decades) did that,” he said. “One of the reasons was that fourth-class cities couldn’t do a hotel/motel tax and if they wanted to they had to become a charter city first, but the state legislature changed that a few years back and authorized fourth-class cities to put a hotel/motel tax before the voters.”

Cape Girardeau adopted a home-rule charter form of government in 1981.

At this point, Ludwig said, there is very little a charter city can do a fourth-class community, such as Jackson, cannot.

“I cannot point at something we need to do that we can’t do as a fourth-class city,” he told the aldermen. “It’s not there. I’ve looked under every rug and overturned every rock to find you a good example of what you could do if you were a home-rule charter city because, as I said, I started off believing for 15 years this was the thing to do. I looked for that good example, but I don’t have it for you.”

However, he said there appear to be some disadvantages, including the cost of becoming a charter community.