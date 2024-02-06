Jackson aldermen table B&B permit

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night tabled a special-use permit request for a bed-and-breakfast in a residential area when the aldermen decided to reduce the maximum number of parking spaces for the proposed B&B.

Christine Pagano had requested the special use permit in order to operate a bed-and-breakfast at 736 Greensferry Road, which is zoned as an R-2 single family residential area.

The aldermen agreed to put the matter on their March 2 agenda after the city staff makes an adjustment in the permit’s “special conditions” that will reduce the number of parking spaces allowed for the bed-and-breakfast from five to four.