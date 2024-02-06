All sections
February 20, 2020

Jackson aldermen table B&B permit

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night tabled a special-use permit request for a bed-and-breakfast in a residential area when the aldermen decided to reduce the maximum number of parking spaces for the proposed B&B. Christine Pagano had requested the special use permit in order to operate a bed-and-breakfast at 736 Greensferry Road, which is zoned as an R-2 single family residential area...

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night tabled a special-use permit request for a bed-and-breakfast in a residential area when the aldermen decided to reduce the maximum number of parking spaces for the proposed B&B.

Christine Pagano had requested the special use permit in order to operate a bed-and-breakfast at 736 Greensferry Road, which is zoned as an R-2 single family residential area.

The aldermen agreed to put the matter on their March 2 agenda after the city staff makes an adjustment in the permit’s “special conditions” that will reduce the number of parking spaces allowed for the bed-and-breakfast from five to four.

The Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission had previously approved the request and forwarded it to the aldermen for their consideration.

Other business

  • Approved a change order in the amount of $10,799.20 to Power Line Consultants LLC of Farmington, Missouri, related to the city’s electric transmission and distribution line relocation project at Center Junction.
  • Scheduled the annual Park Day for 8 a.m. April 25 at Shelter No. 1 in Jackson City Park.
  • Approved a motion to schedule the city’s annual “e-cycle” electronic waste collection event for from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 6 at the Jackson Sanitation Department building.
  • Approved an ordinance expressing the City of Jackson’s intent to participate in the Missouri Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday from April 19 to 25.
  • Approved an ordinance amending the city’s 2020 annual budget.
  • Approved a change order in the amount of $1,300 to ABcreative Inc. of De Soto, Kansas, in connection with the Pavilion No. 5 replacement project in Jackson City Park.
  • Set 6 p.m. March 16 as the time and date for several public hearings, including a request to rezone 402 E. Adams St. from I-2, heavy industrial, to C-3, commercial; a request for a special-use permit to place a temporary mobile office at 5218 Birk Lane, a C-2, commercial zone, as submitted by Crader Tire & Retread Service; and a special-use permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation at 2745 Mansfield Place, an R-2, single-family residential, zone.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

