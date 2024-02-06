Jackson aldermen side with neighbors against home-based business

Jason Yeager's next door neighbors want his business to succeed, just not at his home.

And after hearing from the neighbors, the Jackson Board of Aldermen agreed Yeager shouldn't operate Fuzz's Transmissions in an area zoned for single-family residential homes.

By a 6-2 vote, the aldermen voted Monday night to deny Yeager's request for a special-use permit to operate his transmission and interlock auto ignition installation business at 525 Maple Drive at the end of a one-block cul-de-sac off West Jackson Boulevard. Only board members Joe Bob Baker and Wanda Young voted to grant the permit.

Yeager, who had previously worked for LeGrand Brothers Transmissions, recently established Fuzz's Transmissions and in February began installing auto ignition systems that prevent vehicles from starting if the operator's blood-alcohol level exceeds the legal limit.

At a public hearing before the Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission in August, several residents of Maple Drive appeared in opposition to Yeager's permit request and the commission voted 6-3 against it, meaning it required two-thirds approval by the aldermen at Monday night's meeting in order to pass.

Yeager told the aldermen he hopes to move his business to a garage in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road East near Dutch Enterprises, but said it may take a few weeks or possibly several months before he is able to secure a business loan to make the move.