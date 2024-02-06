All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 21, 2021

Jackson aldermen side with neighbors against home-based business

Jason Yeager's next door neighbors want his business to succeed, just not at his home. And after hearing from the neighbors, the Jackson Board of Aldermen agreed Yeager shouldn't operate Fuzz's Transmissions in an area zoned for single-family residential homes...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Although their mailbox says "Welcome," Bobby and Deborah Besher have also posted a "No Trespassing" sign in front of their home at 524 Maple Drive in Jackson in response to a transmission and interlock auto ignition installation business operated at the home of Jason Yeager, 525 Maple Drive, shown in the background of this photo taken Monday. The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to deny a special-use permit for Yeager to continue his home-based business.
Although their mailbox says "Welcome," Bobby and Deborah Besher have also posted a "No Trespassing" sign in front of their home at 524 Maple Drive in Jackson in response to a transmission and interlock auto ignition installation business operated at the home of Jason Yeager, 525 Maple Drive, shown in the background of this photo taken Monday. The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to deny a special-use permit for Yeager to continue his home-based business.JAY WOLZ

Jason Yeager's next door neighbors want his business to succeed, just not at his home.

And after hearing from the neighbors, the Jackson Board of Aldermen agreed Yeager shouldn't operate Fuzz's Transmissions in an area zoned for single-family residential homes.

By a 6-2 vote, the aldermen voted Monday night to deny Yeager's request for a special-use permit to operate his transmission and interlock auto ignition installation business at 525 Maple Drive at the end of a one-block cul-de-sac off West Jackson Boulevard. Only board members Joe Bob Baker and Wanda Young voted to grant the permit.

Yeager, who had previously worked for LeGrand Brothers Transmissions, recently established Fuzz's Transmissions and in February began installing auto ignition systems that prevent vehicles from starting if the operator's blood-alcohol level exceeds the legal limit.

At a public hearing before the Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission in August, several residents of Maple Drive appeared in opposition to Yeager's permit request and the commission voted 6-3 against it, meaning it required two-thirds approval by the aldermen at Monday night's meeting in order to pass.

Yeager told the aldermen he hopes to move his business to a garage in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road East near Dutch Enterprises, but said it may take a few weeks or possibly several months before he is able to secure a business loan to make the move.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I'm trying to get it away from my house," he said.

Yeager's next-door neighbors, Bobby and Deborah Besher, 524 Maple Drive, told the aldermen they were concerned about additional traffic on Maple Drive and a possible impact on property values if the board were to approve the permit.

"I would like to see Jason succeed in his business, just not in our neighborhood," Bobby Besher said. "I have nothing against him at all. I just want to protect our property."

Other business

In other votes Monday night, the aldermen:

  • Accepted a bid of $337,416 from Tom Beussink Excavating Inc. of Jackson for grading and site preparation for a new electrical substation near Interstate 55 and approved an ordinance authorizing a contract for the work.
  • Approved a task order authorization in the amount of $11,920 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis for engineering services related to the city's East Main Street water line and pavement improvement project.
  • Approved a change order in the amount of $31,728 with Insituform Technologies USA LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri, in connection with the city's 2021 sewer lining program.
  • Amended the city's handicapped parking designated schedule to add a handicapped parking area in the south parking lot of Brookside Park.
  • Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Oct. 18 to consider a special-use permit request submitted by Brian and Angela Powell to establish an in-home day care at 596 Canyon Trail in an R-1 single-family residential district.
  • Approved an ordinance calling for a general municipal election April 5, 2022, to fill several seats on the Board of Aldermen. Board members whose seats will be up for a vote at that time are Larry Cunningham, Joe Bob Baker, Dave Reiminger and Paul Sander.

Looking for business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy