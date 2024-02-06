Jackson Aldermen revise zoning request, schedule hearing

After tabling the matter two weeks ago, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to modify a residential rezoning request and scheduled a public hearing on the subject for early April.

At issue is whether 10.85 acres of undeveloped land east of Ridge Road near Interstate 55, currently zoned as R-2 for single-family homes, can be reclassified to allow multiple-family structures such as duplexes and townhouses.

At a public hearing before the Jackson aldermen Feb. 17, several nearby residents said they were concerned changing the zoning from R-2 to R-4 might reduce property values and increase traffic and crime if apartments were built on the rezoned land.

Following the public hearing, several aldermen indicated they would consider a modification of the original rezoning request that would classify the acreage as R-3 rather than R-4. Property zoned as R-3 would allow duplex and townhouse construction but would exclude apartments, which is allowed in R-4 zones.