Jackson aldermen reject $329,000 park bathroom project

The $329,000 bathroom planned for Jackson City Park is going back to the drawing board after Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

City administrator Jim Roach asked for discussion from board members before they voted on whether to approve contracts with Kiefner Brothers Inc. totaling $212,500 for the building itself, a concrete prefabricated structure with vandal-resistant stainless steel fixtures, and Boulder Construction Inc. for $117,278 for site preparation and installing a lift station and other sewer-related work.

The 20-by-24-foot structure would have cost $687 per square foot.

City engineer Erica Bogenpohl said the planned structure, situated in the park across from the girls’ softball field, would have three commodes on the women’s side and one commode and two urinals on the men’s side.

The building would have been prefabricated of concrete, including walls, floors and roof, with metal fixtures to discourage vandalism.

Roach said vandalism is a concern, and metal poses a lower maintenance cost than less expensive porcelain fixtures.

Some other prefabricated bathroom facilities have been added to parks in Perryville and Cape Girardeau, Roach said, and the cost was substantially lower, but the buildings were smaller, with a different design than has been explored by Jackson city officials thus far.

After discussion by board members, Roach recommended rejecting both bids and revisiting the planning process, this time exploring more cost-saving options.

The motions to approve contracts with Kiefner Brothers and Boulder Construction both failed by unanimous vote.