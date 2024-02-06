An outreach campaign to educate voters on a proposed use tax in Jackson is moving ahead, as are city projects to move power lines near the county Justice Center construction site and to continue water main improvements, after action at Wednesday night's Board of Aldermen meeting.
Jackson Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau gave a statement of support for the use tax at the meeting, saying it's small for the residents, but big for the community.
"It's a pro-Jackson initiative," Gerau said, noting the initiative would not increase existing taxes, but would be a sales tax added to purchases made outside the state and brought into the city.
Gerau said the use tax revenue would level the playing field for Jackson businesses. "Businesses in the city can't afford to lose revenue to other states, or lose businesses that relocate to other states with better incentives," Gerau said.
In the study session, Callie Miller with BOLD Marketing gave a brief update on the campaign. Informational cards will go out in utility bills soon, she said, and a promotional video will be ready soon.
"Community presentations are starting in the next few days," Miller added. Mayor Dwain Hahs and city administrator Jim Roach will present to various organizations about the need for a use tax, which will be on the April 2 ballot.
Also in the study session, electric utilities director Don Schuette said the city has drafted an agreement with Penzel Construction for electric line relocations at the county Justice Center construction site.
Schuette said the aerial electric lines are approximately 3 feet from the area to be occupied by the Justice Center's upper level. The required minimum distance is 9 feet, he said, so he and Penzel's team met with city attorney Tom Ludwig and arrived at an agreement to move the lines underground, at no cost to the city.
The project will cost about $22,000, Schuette said, and Penzel will do the work.
Ludwig said he expected to have the contract for the board's approval at the next regular meeting.
Two public hearings were held: one for a special-use permit at 2245 Old Toll Road for a service and education facility for individuals with disabilities, submitted by the Kenneth Storey revocable trust, that would bring a Blue Sky Community Services location to Jackson; and the other for a parking lot for overflow from the Justice Center, at 211 N. Missouri St. and 207 Cherry St.
Both were approved unanimously, with Aldermen Larry Cunningham and Tom Kimbel absent.
In other action:
