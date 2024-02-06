Jackson Aldermen receive bid update information

The Jackson Board of Aldermen received updates on several bids for projects during its meeting Monday, March 4.

Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipe said his department is evaluating four bids for youth baseball and softball uniforms.

"We are currently in the process of evaluating that and going back-and-forth with the apparent low bidder. We hope to have a contract for you to approve on the 18th," he told the aldermen.

Fire chief Jason Mouser said his department has received approval for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for a breathing air cascade system. The selected bid is for $74,466.99 and the FEMA grant would reimburse the department up to $68,800.