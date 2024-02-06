All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2024

Jackson Aldermen receive bid update information

The Jackson Board of Aldermen received updates on several bids for projects during its meeting Monday, March 4. Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipke said his department is evaluating four bids for youth baseball and softball uniforms...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

The Jackson Board of Aldermen received updates on several bids for projects during its meeting Monday, March 4.

Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipe said his department is evaluating four bids for youth baseball and softball uniforms.

"We are currently in the process of evaluating that and going back-and-forth with the apparent low bidder. We hope to have a contract for you to approve on the 18th," he told the aldermen.

Fire chief Jason Mouser said his department has received approval for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for a breathing air cascade system. The selected bid is for $74,466.99 and the FEMA grant would reimburse the department up to $68,800.

City engineer George Harris presented a single bid for a municipal courtroom interior renovation project at $49,925, within an estimate of what the project would cost.

"I think the courtroom is an important thing, I think it does reflect on the city, and with what we've had down there, the space is very workable, it just needs some attention," city attorney Curtis Poore said of the project. "I think it will bode well for the city and shine a good light on it."

Committee ordinances

The aldermen approved several ordinances during their meeting.

These included contracts for tree line trimming and vegetation control, concession stand operations and street designations for prohibited and handicapped parking.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

