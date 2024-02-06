All sections
NewsOctober 6, 2020
Jackson Aldermen ponder need, cost of sidewalks from bridge
Should a pair of sidewalks be extended from a proposed bridge over Mary Street in Jackson at a cost of more than $140,000? That question was considered by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen during their study session Monday night. Ultimately, however, the consensus of the aldermen was to postpone any decision until they have had more time to consider their options...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Should a pair of sidewalks be extended from a proposed bridge over Mary Street in Jackson at a cost of more than $140,000?

That question was considered by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen during their study session Monday night.

Ultimately, however, the consensus of the aldermen was to postpone any decision until they have had more time to consider their options.

An existing low-water bridge on Mary Street is impassible during flash floods or other periods of high water along Hubble Creek and there have been instances in which vehicles attempting to cross the creek have been washed off the bridge and pushed downstream.

According to preliminary estimates, it will cost $975,543 — including engineering, design and construction — to build a 38-foot wide two-lane bridge with two 4-foot wide walkways along each lane. Extending sidewalks from the bridge approximately one block east of the bridge and to the City Park walking trail to the west would add an estimated $142,895 to the project for a total cost of $1,118,438.

"It's a lot of money, but this is a project that I think is going to uplift that adjacent neighborhood and it should last 100 years," Jackson city administrator Jim Roach told the aldermen. "I think we should do it, but that's my opinion."

Pending board approval, Roach said the Mary Street bridge and a second low-water crossing over Hubble Creek leading into Jackson City Park could be replaced in 2022.

Replacing both low-water crossings, "is something that I've certainly promoted trying to get done as soon as possible," Roach told the aldermen. "But if this is something you want to think about, go look at, we can come back at another meeting and give you a chance to think about it."

It is possible, he said, the city might be able to find grant money to help pay the cost of both bridge projects.

Other matters discussed, but not acted on, by the aldermen during Monday night's study session included:

  • A request to vacate a public alley between Elm Street and North Union Avenue.
  • The upcoming renewal of the health insurance program for Jackson city employees.
  • A potential lease agreement with Cape Girardeau County permitting installation of communications antennas on Jackson's north water tower.
  • The renewal of Jackson's agreement with Midwest Recycling Center of Park Hills, Missouri, for the recycling of computers, televisions, monitors and other electronic materials.

Board actions

Earlier in the evening, during their regular business meeting, the aldermen:

  • Approved a change order in the amount of $273,400, payable to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, for work related to the first phase of the Williams Creek sanitary sewer extension project.
  • Approved a $7,820 increase in expenditures submitted by Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, also in connection with the first phase of the Williams Creek sanitary sewer extension project.
  • Authorized city staff to prepare an application for the rezoning of several properties in the 2500-2700 blocks of East Jackson Boulevard, the 2500-2700 blocks of Hilltop Drive and the 1300 block and 2800 block of Clover Drive.
  • Approved a change order for $2,638 to SAK Construction LLC of O'Fallon, Missouri, in connection with the city's 2020 sanitary sewer lining program.
  • Approved the naming of two previously-unnamed streets — Old Bethel Lane leading from Lee Avenue to Old Bethel Baptist Church and Wanda Lee Way, a new street intersecting with East Jackson Boulevard and Birk Lane near Center Junction.
  • Approved the final plat of Pioneer Orchard Ninth Subdivision, as submitted by The Villas of West Park LLC.
  • Approved several ordinance amendments related to traffic flow (stop signs, parking restrictions and truck route designations) on several streets in Jackson.
  • Approved the appointment of David Seabaugh to fill an unexpired term on the Jackson Park Board ending in May.
  • Recognized four people for their service on several municipal boards: Betty Hardy, 12 years on the Jackson Board of Adjustment; Dr. Dwight Johnson, 11 years on the Jackson Park Board; Janice Lumsden, 12 years of service on the city's Community Outreach Board; and Ken Ruff, 16 years of combined service on the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment.

