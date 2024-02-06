Jackson Aldermen ponder need, cost of sidewalks from bridge

Should a pair of sidewalks be extended from a proposed bridge over Mary Street in Jackson at a cost of more than $140,000?

That question was considered by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen during their study session Monday night.

Ultimately, however, the consensus of the aldermen was to postpone any decision until they have had more time to consider their options.

An existing low-water bridge on Mary Street is impassible during flash floods or other periods of high water along Hubble Creek and there have been instances in which vehicles attempting to cross the creek have been washed off the bridge and pushed downstream.

According to preliminary estimates, it will cost $975,543 — including engineering, design and construction — to build a 38-foot wide two-lane bridge with two 4-foot wide walkways along each lane. Extending sidewalks from the bridge approximately one block east of the bridge and to the City Park walking trail to the west would add an estimated $142,895 to the project for a total cost of $1,118,438.

"It's a lot of money, but this is a project that I think is going to uplift that adjacent neighborhood and it should last 100 years," Jackson city administrator Jim Roach told the aldermen. "I think we should do it, but that's my opinion."

Pending board approval, Roach said the Mary Street bridge and a second low-water crossing over Hubble Creek leading into Jackson City Park could be replaced in 2022.