Jackson aldermen OK special-use permit for in-home bakery

Following a public hearing, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve a special-use permit in a R-2 single family residential area for a bakery as a home occupation.

The request by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield was previously OK'd unanimously by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 9.

The Hatfields told P&Z bakery items would be made in the home at 828 Eagle Drive and sold elsewhere to local businesses.

The couple, in its application, promised "no intention of changing the residential character of the home or the neighborhood."

The Hatfields added gluten-free sweets to be made in the in-home bakery will be a help to those with dietary restrictions.

Mandy Hatfield, who said she would like to stay home and bake while she homeschools her children, told aldermen in a public hearing she will not operate a storefront for her bakery items out of her residence and no one will come to her home to pick up her product.