March 22, 2022

Jackson aldermen OK special-use permit for in-home bakery

Jeff Long

Jeff Long
Following a public hearing, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve a special-use permit in a R-2 single family residential area for a bakery as a home occupation.

The request by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield was previously OK'd unanimously by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 9.

The Hatfields told P&Z bakery items would be made in the home at 828 Eagle Drive and sold elsewhere to local businesses.

The couple, in its application, promised "no intention of changing the residential character of the home or the neighborhood."

The Hatfields added gluten-free sweets to be made in the in-home bakery will be a help to those with dietary restrictions.

Mandy Hatfield, who said she would like to stay home and bake while she homeschools her children, told aldermen in a public hearing she will not operate a storefront for her bakery items out of her residence and no one will come to her home to pick up her product.

No one spoke against the permit although city staff said two letters were received about the request: one in favor and one opposed.

Other matters

  • A public hearing will be held by aldermen at 6 p.m. April 18 to consider an amendment to Chapter 65 of the city's statutes changing the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a special-use permit.

During the Mar. 9 P&Z meeting, commission members were asked to increase the maximum number from four to six children to be aligned with state law.

By a 5-2 vote, at the suggestion of commission member Wade Bartels, P&Z agreed to split the difference and increase the maximum number to five. The commission's vote is not binding on city lawmakers.

  • Aldermen gave approval to change order No. 2 for the Jackson Civic Center $78,931 directional and information sign project. Because of production delays, Scott City's Coast to Coast Signs requested an extension until April 29 to complete the work.
  • Aldermen OK'd a motion accepting bids of $150,700 and $35,700 from ABB Inc. for five 13 kilovolt power circuit breakers and one 34.5 kilovolt circuit breaker, respectively. Both improvements are part of Interstate 55 Electrical Substation Equipment Project.
  • Aldermen gave assent to four new "no parking" designations: along Hubble Cove Drive, Buckeye Pass, Byrd Creek Trail and for Pinedale Drive between Caney Fork Street and Flat Rock Trace -- all in Phase 2 of Ramsey Branch Subdivision.
