Jackson aldermen OK large ARPA allocation to senior center

By a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $109,000 payment to the Jackson Senior Center Foundation, 2690 Travelers Way — which was hit hard by COVID-19.
The money comes from the municipality's share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The center closed from March 2020 to June 2021, which, according to wording of the ordinance, "resulted in significant revenue loss (for the center)."
Under section 602(c)(3) of ARPA, the city may transfer funds to a not-for-profit entity.
"The senior center distributes Meals on Wheels and (MOW) has been a great success for our community," noted Mayor Dwain Hahs, in an interview with the Southeast Missourian.
"The home delivery of food to elderly residents provides not only food but social interaction for our seniors," said Hahs, who said the program's daily visits to homebound citizens strikes a personal chord with the second-term mayor.
"Both my parents used Meals on Wheels when they were alive, and it was good for me knowing if I was out of town that someone was delivering nutritious food to my mom and dad," he added.
Pre-COVID, Hahs said, Jackson Senior Center delivered 300 meals daily.
The allocation to the center, the ordinance noted, is a "one-time payment."
Jackson Senior Center is expected to use the city-provided ARPA money for the following purposes:
Jackson Civic Center opened in 2005 under provisions of 1965's Older Americans Act, "for the purpose of meeting nutritional and social needs of senior residents of the city."
