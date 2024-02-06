Jackson aldermen OK large ARPA allocation to senior center

By a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $109,000 payment to the Jackson Senior Center Foundation, 2690 Travelers Way — which was hit hard by COVID-19.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs makes remarks Jan. 24, 2016, at the opening of Jackson Civic Center. Hahs was a vocal proponent of allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to help Jackson Senior Center, which lost significant revenue because of being closed for 18 months by the effects of COVID-19. Southeast Missourian file

The money comes from the municipality's share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The center closed from March 2020 to June 2021, which, according to wording of the ordinance, "resulted in significant revenue loss (for the center)."

Under section 602(c)(3) of ARPA, the city may transfer funds to a not-for-profit entity.

"The senior center distributes Meals on Wheels and (MOW) has been a great success for our community," noted Mayor Dwain Hahs, in an interview with the Southeast Missourian.

"The home delivery of food to elderly residents provides not only food but social interaction for our seniors," said Hahs, who said the program's daily visits to homebound citizens strikes a personal chord with the second-term mayor.

"Both my parents used Meals on Wheels when they were alive, and it was good for me knowing if I was out of town that someone was delivering nutritious food to my mom and dad," he added.