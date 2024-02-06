Jackson aldermen mull possible use-tax measure for April ballot

Jackson leaders are considering the possibility of placing a use-tax measure on the April 2 ballot.

City leaders have discussed a use tax before: At the October retreat for city staff and elected officials, a vote on a use tax was set as a 2019 priority.

A use tax is essentially a sales tax on items bought outside the state and brought in ï¿½ construction materials, heavy equipment or online purchases.

In October, Cape Girardeau city leaders decided against placing a use-tax measure on the April ballot, instead adopting a wait-and-see approach to see whether the state Legislature will address the issue.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision overturned a pair of decades-old decisions that made it difficult for states to collect sales tax from online businesses without a physical presence in the states.

The new lawmaking session begins in January.

At Mondayï¿½s board of aldermen study session, Mayor Dwain Hahs said the discussion now is whether to put a use-tax measure before voters.

ï¿½What would we use the additional funds for?ï¿½ he asked.

Hahs said itï¿½s also important to understand the cityï¿½s sales-tax revenue is flat, and has remained so for the last few years.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s 65 percent of the revenue for the city,ï¿½ Hahs said. ï¿½Itï¿½s important to take a look at a use tax.ï¿½

The use tax would be a 2 1/2 cent tax on out-of-state purchases, Hahs said Tuesday.

A ballot measure would need to be approved before the Jan. 22 deadline to put a measure on the ballot, Hahs said.

That deadline falls between the two January meetings, so the next regular board meeting Jan. 7 would be the effective deadline, he said.

ï¿½We need to firm up the ballot language and decide if thatï¿½s what we want to do,ï¿½ Hahs said.

City attorney Tom Ludwig suggested the ballot language for a potential use-tax measure be straightforward ï¿½without editorializing.ï¿½ He suggested ballot language directly from the Missouri statute on use tax.

If the city moves ahead with the use-tax measure, BOLD Marketing will conduct an education campaign to help voters understand the issue, representative Callie Miller said.