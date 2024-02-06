Jackson aldermen mull possible use-tax measure for April ballot

Jackson leaders are considering the possibility of placing a use-tax measure on the April 2 ballot.
City leaders have discussed a use tax before: At the October retreat for city staff and elected officials, a vote on a use tax was set as a 2019 priority.
A use tax is essentially a sales tax on items bought outside the state and brought in ï¿½ construction materials, heavy equipment or online purchases.
In October, Cape Girardeau city leaders decided against placing a use-tax measure on the April ballot, instead adopting a wait-and-see approach to see whether the state Legislature will address the issue.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision overturned a pair of decades-old decisions that made it difficult for states to collect sales tax from online businesses without a physical presence in the states.
The new lawmaking session begins in January.
At Mondayï¿½s board of aldermen study session, Mayor Dwain Hahs said the discussion now is whether to put a use-tax measure before voters.
ï¿½What would we use the additional funds for?ï¿½ he asked.
Hahs said itï¿½s also important to understand the cityï¿½s sales-tax revenue is flat, and has remained so for the last few years.
ï¿½Thatï¿½s 65 percent of the revenue for the city,ï¿½ Hahs said. ï¿½Itï¿½s important to take a look at a use tax.ï¿½
The use tax would be a 2 1/2 cent tax on out-of-state purchases, Hahs said Tuesday.
A ballot measure would need to be approved before the Jan. 22 deadline to put a measure on the ballot, Hahs said.
That deadline falls between the two January meetings, so the next regular board meeting Jan. 7 would be the effective deadline, he said.
ï¿½We need to firm up the ballot language and decide if thatï¿½s what we want to do,ï¿½ Hahs said.
City attorney Tom Ludwig suggested the ballot language for a potential use-tax measure be straightforward ï¿½without editorializing.ï¿½ He suggested ballot language directly from the Missouri statute on use tax.
If the city moves ahead with the use-tax measure, BOLD Marketing will conduct an education campaign to help voters understand the issue, representative Callie Miller said.
ï¿½Start with how big this could be for Jackson,ï¿½ Miller said, noting the city has projects identified by residents in the 2017 community survey: curbside recycling, swimming pool replacement and adding street lighting on U.S. 61 near Buchheit.
Anticipated revenue for a use tax would be between $600,000 and $750,000 annually, Miller said.
ï¿½This is not a tax increase, and is also not a double tax,ï¿½ Miller said. ï¿½If youï¿½re already paying a local sales tax, you wonï¿½t pay a use tax.ï¿½
The use tax would strictly tax out-of-state purchases, she added.
Without a use tax, Miller said, out-of-state purchases donï¿½t contribute to the cityï¿½s funds, reinvest in the community, help maintain quality of life or create local jobs.
Miller said as of 2018, 176 Missouri cities have a use tax, including Advance, Benton, Chaffee, Perryville, Miner and Ste. Genevieve in Southeast Missouri.
At the October city staff and elected officials retreat, Hahs said a plan to replace the city pool had been discussed on and off for the last three years.
Whether to join in with the City of Cape Girardeauï¿½s planned aquatic center is an open question, he said at the retreat.
At that meeting, Hahs said, ï¿½When you talk about a use tax ... you have to have something going to spend it for.ï¿½
The use tax would go on forever, Hahs had said, but initial projects could be funded.
ï¿½We have a 40-year-old pool that is not going to last forever,ï¿½ Hahs had said, adding there are a lot of replacement options.
Another consideration is maintenance, he had said.
ï¿½I think we have a lot of planning to do,ï¿½ Hahs said in October.
Jackson voters in 2016 rejected a use-tax measure by a vote of 932 to 761.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.