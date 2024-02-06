All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 19, 2018

Jackson aldermen mull possible use-tax measure for April ballot

Jackson leaders are considering the possibility of placing a use-tax measure on the April 2 ballot. City leaders have discussed a use tax before: At the October retreat for city staff and elected officials, a vote on a use tax was set as a 2019 priority...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Jackson leaders are considering the possibility of placing a use-tax measure on the April 2 ballot.

City leaders have discussed a use tax before: At the October retreat for city staff and elected officials, a vote on a use tax was set as a 2019 priority.

A use tax is essentially a sales tax on items bought outside the state and brought in ï¿½ construction materials, heavy equipment or online purchases.

In October, Cape Girardeau city leaders decided against placing a use-tax measure on the April ballot, instead adopting a wait-and-see approach to see whether the state Legislature will address the issue.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision overturned a pair of decades-old decisions that made it difficult for states to collect sales tax from online businesses without a physical presence in the states.

The new lawmaking session begins in January.

At Mondayï¿½s board of aldermen study session, Mayor Dwain Hahs said the discussion now is whether to put a use-tax measure before voters.

ï¿½What would we use the additional funds for?ï¿½ he asked.

Hahs said itï¿½s also important to understand the cityï¿½s sales-tax revenue is flat, and has remained so for the last few years.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s 65 percent of the revenue for the city,ï¿½ Hahs said. ï¿½Itï¿½s important to take a look at a use tax.ï¿½

The use tax would be a 2 1/2 cent tax on out-of-state purchases, Hahs said Tuesday.

A ballot measure would need to be approved before the Jan. 22 deadline to put a measure on the ballot, Hahs said.

That deadline falls between the two January meetings, so the next regular board meeting Jan. 7 would be the effective deadline, he said.

ï¿½We need to firm up the ballot language and decide if thatï¿½s what we want to do,ï¿½ Hahs said.

City attorney Tom Ludwig suggested the ballot language for a potential use-tax measure be straightforward ï¿½without editorializing.ï¿½ He suggested ballot language directly from the Missouri statute on use tax.

If the city moves ahead with the use-tax measure, BOLD Marketing will conduct an education campaign to help voters understand the issue, representative Callie Miller said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

ï¿½Start with how big this could be for Jackson,ï¿½ Miller said, noting the city has projects identified by residents in the 2017 community survey: curbside recycling, swimming pool replacement and adding street lighting on U.S. 61 near Buchheit.

Anticipated revenue for a use tax would be between $600,000 and $750,000 annually, Miller said.

ï¿½This is not a tax increase, and is also not a double tax,ï¿½ Miller said. ï¿½If youï¿½re already paying a local sales tax, you wonï¿½t pay a use tax.ï¿½

The use tax would strictly tax out-of-state purchases, she added.

Without a use tax, Miller said, out-of-state purchases donï¿½t contribute to the cityï¿½s funds, reinvest in the community, help maintain quality of life or create local jobs.

Miller said as of 2018, 176 Missouri cities have a use tax, including Advance, Benton, Chaffee, Perryville, Miner and Ste. Genevieve in Southeast Missouri.

At the October city staff and elected officials retreat, Hahs said a plan to replace the city pool had been discussed on and off for the last three years.

Whether to join in with the City of Cape Girardeauï¿½s planned aquatic center is an open question, he said at the retreat.

At that meeting, Hahs said, ï¿½When you talk about a use tax ... you have to have something going to spend it for.ï¿½

The use tax would go on forever, Hahs had said, but initial projects could be funded.

ï¿½We have a 40-year-old pool that is not going to last forever,ï¿½ Hahs had said, adding there are a lot of replacement options.

Another consideration is maintenance, he had said.

ï¿½I think we have a lot of planning to do,ï¿½ Hahs said in October.

Jackson voters in 2016 rejected a use-tax measure by a vote of 932 to 761.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy