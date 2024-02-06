All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 26, 2018

Jackson Aldermen mull Georgia Street changes

North and South Georgia Street in Jackson is seeing increased traffic on its narrow length, and on-street parking creates a dangerous situation, officials said ï¿½ so theyï¿½re mulling possible ways to address it. At the regular board of aldermen meeting Nov. 19, board members and city staff discussed the roadway, which connects Old Cape Road and Greensferry Road, and crosses East Main Street...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

North and South Georgia Street in Jackson is seeing increased traffic on its narrow length, and on-street parking creates a dangerous situation, officials said ï¿½ so theyï¿½re mulling possible ways to address it.

At the regular board of aldermen meeting Nov. 19, board members and city staff discussed the roadway, which connects Old Cape Road and Greensferry Road, and crosses East Main Street.

Alderman Joe Bob Baker had raised concern over on-street parking on Georgia Street at the staff and board retreat in October, and at last weekï¿½s meeting, city administrator Jim Roach said city staff does not have a final answer on the congestion issue, but has begun exploring the issues at play.

ï¿½We thought we would start with an overall understanding of this roadway,ï¿½ Roach said.

Public works director Kent Peetz said Georgia Street is 38 feet at its widest and 30 feet at its narrowest stretch, from Emma Street to Greensferry Road.

And, he said, since the extension of Greensferry and roadwork around the roundabout at Main Street and U.S. 61, traffic patterns have changed, and Georgia Street has become a collector street, meaning more through traffic.

Peetz said traffic counts and accident records show more traffic on the north end, but more accidents on the south end of Georgia.

That may have to do with drivers trying to reach Greensferry, or turning on to Main Street to access U.S. 61, he said.

Thatï¿½s another issue, as the intersection of Georgia and Main streets is increasingly busy, and could benefit from left-turn bays, for example, Peetz said.

As it stands, the intersection is a two-way stop, with stop signs on Georgia Street only.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But the primary issue up for discussion is whether to eliminate parking on the north end of Georgia Street.

Roach said city staff doesnï¿½t have a recommendation yet, but ï¿½Weï¿½ll make one.ï¿½

Peetz said the cityï¿½s 2003 transportation plan recommends on-street parking be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

In response to Alderwoman Wanda Youngï¿½s question about whether houses on Georgia Street have off-street parking, Peetz said that hasnï¿½t been evaluated yet: ï¿½We need to see who has the most access.ï¿½

Roach said once evaluations have been conducted, affected property owners will be notified and asked to attend a study session to discuss the issue.

Roach acknowledged the conversation was likely to be a ï¿½tough discussion, but might be necessary.ï¿½

Peetz said the accident counts donï¿½t necessarily reflect rearview mirrors getting knocked off parked vehicles. ï¿½I understand thatï¿½s happened,ï¿½ he said.

Alderman Larry Cunningham noted property owners could take a hit to their property values if on-street parking status changes.

Peetz said city staff will come back with more information to a future study session.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy