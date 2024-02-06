Jackson Aldermen mull Georgia Street changes

North and South Georgia Street in Jackson is seeing increased traffic on its narrow length, and on-street parking creates a dangerous situation, officials said ï¿½ so theyï¿½re mulling possible ways to address it.

At the regular board of aldermen meeting Nov. 19, board members and city staff discussed the roadway, which connects Old Cape Road and Greensferry Road, and crosses East Main Street.

Alderman Joe Bob Baker had raised concern over on-street parking on Georgia Street at the staff and board retreat in October, and at last weekï¿½s meeting, city administrator Jim Roach said city staff does not have a final answer on the congestion issue, but has begun exploring the issues at play.

ï¿½We thought we would start with an overall understanding of this roadway,ï¿½ Roach said.

Public works director Kent Peetz said Georgia Street is 38 feet at its widest and 30 feet at its narrowest stretch, from Emma Street to Greensferry Road.

And, he said, since the extension of Greensferry and roadwork around the roundabout at Main Street and U.S. 61, traffic patterns have changed, and Georgia Street has become a collector street, meaning more through traffic.

Peetz said traffic counts and accident records show more traffic on the north end, but more accidents on the south end of Georgia.

That may have to do with drivers trying to reach Greensferry, or turning on to Main Street to access U.S. 61, he said.

Thatï¿½s another issue, as the intersection of Georgia and Main streets is increasingly busy, and could benefit from left-turn bays, for example, Peetz said.

As it stands, the intersection is a two-way stop, with stop signs on Georgia Street only.