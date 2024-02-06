Jackson aldermen hear options for making Hubble low-water bridge safer

It wasn’t long after a 5-year-old girl nearly drowned in mid-May when she was sucked under a low-water bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson’s City Park before the city’s administrative staff began looking for ways to keep the same thing from ever happening again.

The near-drowning happened May 17 when dangerous currents caused by heavy rainfall pushed the girl, Kinsley Stuart, toward drain pipes running under the bridge. Fortunately, several other children who were playing nearby were able to rescue her.

On Monday night, the Jackson Board of Aldermen were presented with several options for reducing the chances of a similar occurrence.

Bill Robinson with the civil engineering firm of Smith & Co. told the aldermen there are essentially four options — remove the drain pipes under the roadway, install grates in front of the drains, fill in the pipes or simply remove the low-water bridge, thereby eliminating pedestrian and vehicular traffic over the creek.

“Our recommendation would be removal (of the concrete road over the creek bed),” Robinson said. “That would be the safest option.”

Jackson city administrator Jim Roach said the next step would be to look at the costs for each option and then decide the “level of risk that we feel is acceptable.”

In the meantime, signs have been posted warning of potential hazards posed by the creek current, especially when the creek’s water level is higher than normal.