Jackson Aldermen hear objections to rezoning proposal

A plan to rezone nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land in a northeast section of Jackson was postponed Wednesday night after nearby residents objected to the possibility of apartments being built on the property.

The 10.85-acre tract between Watson Drive and Interstate 55 is zoned R-2, which restricts it to single-family homes.

But at a public hearing before the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night, several residents said rezoning the property to R-4 would lead to more traffic and crime, while lowering property values.

"I am for Jackson expansion and I'm all about growth," Nathan Brown, a resident of Watson Drive, told the aldermen. "That being said. I am completely against what could be coming."

Brown was one of several nearby residents who addressed their concerns to the aldermen. The board also received petitions bearing dozens of signatures of people who said they opposed the rezoning.

An R-4, general residential, zoning classification would allow any type of residential structure to be built on the property, including single-family homes, duplexes, condominiums, town houses and apartments.

Speaking in favor of the rezoning, developer Derrick Geringer said it's his intention to build "nice duplexes" similar to duplexes that already exist nearby in the adjacent Bent Creek subdivision.

"I'm not coming in to throw up 20-unit apartment buildings," he said.

Bent Creek is zoned R-2, but under the terms of a special-use permit in the subdivision, other types of homes are allowed there.