Jackson Aldermen hear objections to rezoning proposal

A plan to rezone nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land in a northeast section of Jackson was postponed Wednesday night after nearby residents objected to the possibility of apartments being built on the property.
The 10.85-acre tract between Watson Drive and Interstate 55 is zoned R-2, which restricts it to single-family homes.
But at a public hearing before the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night, several residents said rezoning the property to R-4 would lead to more traffic and crime, while lowering property values.
"I am for Jackson expansion and I'm all about growth," Nathan Brown, a resident of Watson Drive, told the aldermen. "That being said. I am completely against what could be coming."
Brown was one of several nearby residents who addressed their concerns to the aldermen. The board also received petitions bearing dozens of signatures of people who said they opposed the rezoning.
An R-4, general residential, zoning classification would allow any type of residential structure to be built on the property, including single-family homes, duplexes, condominiums, town houses and apartments.
Speaking in favor of the rezoning, developer Derrick Geringer said it's his intention to build "nice duplexes" similar to duplexes that already exist nearby in the adjacent Bent Creek subdivision.
"I'm not coming in to throw up 20-unit apartment buildings," he said.
Bent Creek is zoned R-2, but under the terms of a special-use permit in the subdivision, other types of homes are allowed there.
"That's why they have some condos and some duplexes, in addition to single-family homes," explained Janet Sanders, Jackson's building and planning superintendent.
The aldermen voted to table the rezoning request, but during their study session after the public hearing, several board members said they could support a modified rezoning request.
"I could support R-3, but not R-4," Alderman Paul Sander said. R-3 zoning would allow duplexes and condominiums, but not apartment buildings. Other board members, including Joe Bob Baker, Katy Liley and Larry Cunningham, also voiced their agreement.
The aldermen are expected to consider an amended rezoning request at their next meeting, scheduled for March 1. At that time, they will likely set a public hearing date of April 4 for public input on a zoning change from R-2 to R-3 for the property.
In other actions Wednesday night, the Jackson aldermen:
In addition to the rezoning issue, other matters discussed by the aldermen during their study session included:
Want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.