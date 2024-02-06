All sections
NewsFebruary 19, 2021

Jackson Aldermen hear objections to rezoning proposal

A plan to rezone nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land in a northeast section of Jackson was postponed Wednesday night after nearby residents objected to the possibility of apartments being built on the property. The 10.85-acre tract between Watson Drive and Interstate 55 is zoned R-2, which restricts it to single-family homes...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Derrick Geringer explains his plans to build several duplex homes on an undeveloped tract of land east of the Bent Creek subdivision, during a meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday. Seated at left is Jackson building and planning superintendent Janet Sanders. Listening behind Gerringer are, from left, Alderman<br>Dave Hitt, Alderman Larry Cunningham, city attorney Tom Ludwig and Mayor Dwain Hahs.
Derrick Geringer explains his plans to build several duplex homes on an undeveloped tract of land east of the Bent Creek subdivision, during a meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday. Seated at left is Jackson building and planning superintendent Janet Sanders. Listening behind Gerringer are, from left, Alderman<br>Dave Hitt, Alderman Larry Cunningham, city attorney Tom Ludwig and Mayor Dwain Hahs.

A plan to rezone nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land in a northeast section of Jackson was postponed Wednesday night after nearby residents objected to the possibility of apartments being built on the property.

The 10.85-acre tract between Watson Drive and Interstate 55 is zoned R-2, which restricts it to single-family homes.

But at a public hearing before the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night, several residents said rezoning the property to R-4 would lead to more traffic and crime, while lowering property values.

"I am for Jackson expansion and I'm all about growth," Nathan Brown, a resident of Watson Drive, told the aldermen. "That being said. I am completely against what could be coming."

Brown was one of several nearby residents who addressed their concerns to the aldermen. The board also received petitions bearing dozens of signatures of people who said they opposed the rezoning.

An R-4, general residential, zoning classification would allow any type of residential structure to be built on the property, including single-family homes, duplexes, condominiums, town houses and apartments.

Speaking in favor of the rezoning, developer Derrick Geringer said it's his intention to build "nice duplexes" similar to duplexes that already exist nearby in the adjacent Bent Creek subdivision.

"I'm not coming in to throw up 20-unit apartment buildings," he said.

Bent Creek is zoned R-2, but under the terms of a special-use permit in the subdivision, other types of homes are allowed there.

"That's why they have some condos and some duplexes, in addition to single-family homes," explained Janet Sanders, Jackson's building and planning superintendent.

The aldermen voted to table the rezoning request, but during their study session after the public hearing, several board members said they could support a modified rezoning request.

"I could support R-3, but not R-4," Alderman Paul Sander said. R-3 zoning would allow duplexes and condominiums, but not apartment buildings. Other board members, including Joe Bob Baker, Katy Liley and Larry Cunningham, also voiced their agreement.

The aldermen are expected to consider an amended rezoning request at their next meeting, scheduled for March 1. At that time, they will likely set a public hearing date of April 4 for public input on a zoning change from R-2 to R-3 for the property.

In other actions Wednesday night, the Jackson aldermen:

  • Held a public hearing to satisfy requirements of the state-mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Permit, which focuses on management of stormwater as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
  • Approved an increase of expenditures in the amount of $233,173 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to additional engineering services under the second phases of the city's water system facility plan implement project.
  • Approved the mayor's appointment of Sara Appel to the Jackson Historic Preservation Commission, filling the unexpired term of Tony Thompson that ends in May 2022.
  • Voted to set April 24 as the date for Jackson's annual Park Day, beginning at 8 a.m. that day at Pavilion 1 in Jackson City Park.
  • Approved an ordinance amending Jackson's 2021 annual budget to reflect balances on hand at the end of 2020.
  • Approved a 20-year franchise agreement renewal with Midstates Natural Gas Corp., doing business as Liberty Utilities, for natural gas supply and distribution within the City of Jackson.

In addition to the rezoning issue, other matters discussed by the aldermen during their study session included:

  • The February Annual event scheduled for Feb. 27 and sponsored by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
  • An engineering services proposal for upgrades to the city's storm sewer system.
  • The status of the city's East Main Street water line and roadway improvement project.
  • Proposed amendments to the city's regulations pertaining to streets and sidewalks as they apply to the city's driveway permit approval process.
  • The possible purchase and installation of a digital message board for the Jackson Civic Center.
  • A draft policy on the installation of residential street lighting systems.

