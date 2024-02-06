Jackson aldermen hear home day care amendment request

On Monday, the Jackson Board of Aldermen held a hearing on a request to amend the city ordinance concerning home day care businesses. Brian Powell submitted amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances to raise the limit of children at home day care businesses.

The first speaker, Angela Powell spoke in favor of the amendment, followed by a few others who also spoke in support.

Afterward, those citizens in opposition, outnumbering those in favor, spoke as well. With concern, these speakers against the amendment insisted home day cares should remain capped on the number of children allowed on premises at any given time.

In an earlier Southeast Missourian story on the issue from a March 9 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, the commission recommended to the Board of Aldermen an increase in the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a special-use permit.

The current in-home babysitting limit set by Chapter 65 is four; the State of Missouri has permitted six without a permit since Gov. Mike Parson signed authorizing legislation Aug. 28, 2020.