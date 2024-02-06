All sections
April 20, 2022

Jackson aldermen hear home day care amendment request

On Monday, the Jackson Board of Aldermen held a hearing on a request to amend the city ordinance concerning home day care businesses. Brian Powell submitted amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances to raise the limit of children at home day care businesses...

Michael Leifer
Left to right: Joe Bob Baker, David Reiminger, Michael Seabaugh, Paul Sander, all sworn in Monday to new terms on the Jackson Board of Aldermen.
Left to right: Joe Bob Baker, David Reiminger, Michael Seabaugh, Paul Sander, all sworn in Monday to new terms on the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

On Monday, the Jackson Board of Aldermen held a hearing on a request to amend the city ordinance concerning home day care businesses. Brian Powell submitted amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances to raise the limit of children at home day care businesses.

The first speaker, Angela Powell spoke in favor of the amendment, followed by a few others who also spoke in support.

Afterward, those citizens in opposition, outnumbering those in favor, spoke as well. With concern, these speakers against the amendment insisted home day cares should remain capped on the number of children allowed on premises at any given time.

In an earlier Southeast Missourian story on the issue from a March 9 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, the commission recommended to the Board of Aldermen an increase in the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a special-use permit.

The current in-home babysitting limit set by Chapter 65 is four; the State of Missouri has permitted six without a permit since Gov. Mike Parson signed authorizing legislation Aug. 28, 2020.

Alderman David Reiminger makes a humorous display towards colleague and now-former alderman Larry Cunningham, City Attorney Curtis Poore hides laughter
Alderman David Reiminger makes a humorous display towards colleague and now-former alderman Larry Cunningham, City Attorney Curtis Poore hides laughter
The Powells of Cold Creek Estates subdivision brought a request to P&Z to raise the city's maximum to the state standard.

The Powells's request for a special-use permit for an in-home day care was denied Nov. 1 by the Aldermen, reversing a 5-1 affirmative vote by P&Z Sept. 15.

A few citizens at Monday's board meeting expressed particular concern about the motor traffic within a small neighborhood associated with home day care.

In other business:

Left to right: Now-former alderman Larry Cunningham, Joe Bob Baker, City Administrator Jim Roach.
Left to right: Now-former alderman Larry Cunningham, Joe Bob Baker, City Administrator Jim Roach.
  • The aldermen approved a public hearing to consider a special-use permit for gun sales following a request submitted by Jones Drug Store and some confusion arose about whether firearms would be sold out of the drug store directly. The hearing will be at 6 p.m. May 16.
  • The board addressed a $304,290 bid from Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge. The bid was related to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program. However, as a study session item, no vote was taken. Instead, a vote on the issue is expected during the next board meeting May 2. A motion was subsequently proposed to authorize a contractual agreement with the aforementioned concrete company.
  • The aldermen approved $35,300 to Strickland Engineering for their surveying services.
  • The board voted to amend the "Parking Prohibited Schedule," making it easier for cars to park on Caney Fork Street, Flatrock Trace, Juden Brook Way and Sandy Brae Lane in Ramsey Branch Subdivision by repealing and adding parking designations in those areas.
  • The alderman considered the special event permit application for the American Legion's Homecomers Celebration.
