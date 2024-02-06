Jackson Aldermen eye trash and swimming fee increases

Residential trash collection fees in Jackson and the cost to use the city’s swimming pool will be going up in 2020 if the Board of Aldermen approves the fee increases in next year’s city budget.

City staff recommended a $4-per-month increase in residential trash collection fees — from $6 to $10 — and a $1 price increase in the Mondays through Saturdays general admission fee to enter the Jackson City Swimming Pool — from $3 to $4 per person.

In addition, the price of swimming lessons will increase from $20 to $25 next year pending approval by the Board of Aldermen.

Jackson city administrator Jim Roach said the trash collection fee increase is needed in order to “fully fund the solid waste program through fees rather than a combination of fees and a transfer from city sales tax revenues.”

Both Roach and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs pointed out even at $10, Jackson’s monthly trash collection fee would be less than half of what other communities, including Cape Girardeau, charge for trash collection. Cape Girardeau’s monthly trash collection fee is $21.60.

It costs approximately $580,000 a year to operate Jackson’s solid waste disposal system, which currently operates with an annual deficit of about $150,000. By increasing the monthly residential collection fee to $10, city officials say the system would pay for itself and it might be possible to purchase additional refuse collection equipment.

As for the increase in pool admission fees and the cost of swimming lessons, Jackson Parks and Recreation director Shane Anderson said the price increases are necessary to offset rising costs. The increases were recommended by the Jackson Park Board.

“We haven’t had an admission fee increase in 12 years,” Anderson said, “and it’s been a while since we increased the fees for swimming lessons, as well.”

The admission fee increase will generate nearly $5,500 in additional revenue in 2020, based on this year’s attendance figures.

Anderson said 5,464 swimmers, age 5 and older, entered the pool on Mondays through Saturdays last summer when the admission fee was $3 per person (children age 4 and younger are admitted for free). An additional 1,454 swimmers older than 4 were admitted Sundays in 2019. The Sunday admission fee is $1.50 per person age 5 and older. That fee will not change under the new fee schedule.