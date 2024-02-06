All sections
NewsMarch 2, 2021

Jackson aldermen eye proposal for retail development study

Expansion of retail and commercial business opportunities near a pair of Interstate 55 interchanges was the central discussion point at the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session Monday night. At their meeting, the aldermen reviewed a proposal from a NaviRetail, a commercial development consulting firm based in Memphis, Tennessee, to conduct a $30,000 multiphase market analysis and retail development program. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Expansion of retail and commercial business opportunities near a pair of Interstate 55 interchanges was the central discussion point at the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session Monday night.

At their meeting, the aldermen reviewed a proposal from a NaviRetail, a commercial development consulting firm based in Memphis, Tennessee, to conduct a $30,000 multiphase market analysis and retail development program. The project, which could potentially begin later this spring, will focus on the U.S. 61 corridor west of I-55's Exit 99 (Center Junction) and the area surrounding the intersection of East Main Street and Old Orchard Road west of Exit 102.

In a conversation with the Southeast Missourian before Monday night's meeting, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said commercial development in both areas is a strategic priority for the both City of Jackson and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

"It's in our budget to look for a consultant to help us with Exit 99 and 102 (development)," Hahs said, adding he'd like to see retail development near Exit 102.

"Certainly, for anybody that needs space, that would be a great place for them because it's close to town and also the interstate," he said.

As for the area surrounding Exit 99, Hahs said he believes that area would be ideal for restaurants and perhaps additional hotel rooms, especially because of its proximity to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex just east of Center Junction.

Brian Gerau, president of the Jackson chamber, said the organization is "absolutely" in support of the retail development study.

"Our role as a chamber is to partner with the city in retail recruitment," he said. "We have developed a strong partnership through strategic planning, detailed communication, and shared processes. The City of Jackson and the chamber have mutual interest in the growth of retail in our area."

The aldermen will likely take formal action on the NaviRetail market analysis and retail recruitment services proposal at their next meeting, scheduled for March 15.

Other items discussed by the Jackson aldermen during their study session Monday night included:

  • Sanitary sewage lift station standard design and construction requirements and the extension of a sanitary sewer line in the Jackson North Industrial Park subdivision.
  • Engineering services proposals from the Memphis, Tennessee, engineering firm of Allen & Hoshall related to the second phase of an industrial substation circuit protective relay upgrade project and the first phase of a project involving inspection and review of certain 34.5 kilovolt electric transmission poles in the city.

