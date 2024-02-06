The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday tabled discussion related to a grant application for soccer-field lighting until city staff can recalculate funding for the matching grant.

A resolution in support of the grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources was presented during the board’s business meeting, but was not acted on by the aldermen. Instead, they chose to discuss the project during their subsequent study session.

The project, which would be done in two phases, would provide lighting for four of the 13 fields at the Jackson Soccer Park at a total cost of just more than $700,000. Under a proposal presented by the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, the first phase of the project would cost approximately $389,000. If approved, a matching grant from the Department of Natural Resources’ Land and Water Conservation Fund program would pay half of that cost with the remainder to be paid by the city and the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association (JAOSA).

Under a proposal between the city and the JAOSA, the soccer association would be responsible for $105,000 of the project’s shared cost. However, during the board’s study session, Alderman Paul Sander said he had an issue with the funding plan.

“Here’s my concern,” he told the administrative staff and the other aldermen, “it says the soccer league is going to be responsible for a $105,000 donation. Do they have $105,000?”

“They do not at this time,” answered Rodney Bollinger, Jackson’s director of administrative services.

“How much do they have?” Sander asked.