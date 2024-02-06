Jackson’s mayor and aldermen met with Keenan Kinder, assistant superintendent of safety and district operations for the Jackson School District, during their Monday, March 3, meeting.

Kinder said he was looking at improving safety around the high school campus, and one suggestion was for the city to abandon the intersection of West Madison Street and South Oklahoma Street at the high school’s football stadium.

“We’re constantly looking at safety. We want to provide the best environment we can,” he said.

Kinder aims to have enough space to install metal detectors and create points to funnel spectators into the stadium for games. The district had previously used metal detectors for junior high school events and music concerts.

“Currently we have to have soft closures for home football games, then for our Spring Fever Reliever we do a total closure where we have to have a special closure,” he said. “… What we’re trying to do is create a situation where the overall climate of our events doesn’t look any different for our kids.”

Kinder said the city ceding the blocks to the school district would make it safer for students to exit the high school during school days, too.