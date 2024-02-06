Jackson aldermen enact new building codes

New building codes in Jackson will take effect Jan. 1 after action by the city’s board of aldermen at Monday’s regular meeting.
Building permits submitted through Dec. 29 will remain under the current 2009 codes, a city news release stated.
The board unanimously approved nine actions adopting updates to the International Building Code, replacing the 2009 International Building Code the city had been operating under.
The 2015 International Building Code, International Existing Building Code, International Plumbing Code, International Fuel Gas Code, International Residential Code, International Swimming Pool and Spa Code, Mechanical Code and Fire Code were adopted, as was the 2014 National Electric Code, according to the release.
Codes soon will be available on the city’s website, www.jacksonmo.org. The Building and Planning Department also has specific information for builders available at its office in city hall or by phone at (573) 243-2300.
The news release stated the building codes are updated about every six years, allowing codes to be current with new construction products and technology.
City inspectors also can obtain training consistent with the building code. According to the release, code training is offered only in the most recent code editions.
Keeping codes up to date also helps the city’s Building Department’s rating with the Insurance Services Office, which audits the department about every five years, the release stated.
As to whether the new building codes will have much of an effect on building practices in Jackson, Alderman Phil Penzel, president and CEO of Penzel Construction in Jackson, said he didn’t think it was likely.
“It’ll be easier for us, since we work in the general area,” Penzel said after the meeting.
“Puts us on the same page with both communities” because Cape Girardeau and Perryville, Missouri, already have adopted the more recent building codes, Penzel said.
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
