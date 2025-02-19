Jackson aldermen discuss speed limit changes at snowed-in meeting

Heavy snowfall did not stop the Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen from hosting their biweekly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18. Not including an executive session, this meeting lasted an hour.

During the aldermen’s study session, Gina Raffety, publisher of the Cash-Book Journal, asked them to consider a 15-minute parking space in front of the newspaper’s 210 W. Main St. location. This would allow for easier delivery of packages and easier access for more elderly customers, she said.

Raffety also requested for her company to use the City of Jackson’s logos on items to distribute at expos such as towels, coasters and cutting boards. The aldermen agreed to vote on Raffety’s requests at their next meeting.

Speed-limit change requests

Jackson’s director of public works, Janet Sanders, discussed changing speed limits at certain areas. Near Jackson Junior High School at 338 N. West Lane, a resident requested having slower school zone speed limits only during hours when school is in session with a blanket 30 miles per hour limit the rest of the time.

In a letter sent to Sanders, the school district’s assistant superintendent of safety, Keenan Kinder, disagreed, citing the various activities held outside of school hours.

“If you’re interested in doing this, it would take an ordinance change and some signage changes out there, and if you’re not interested it can stay as it is,” Sanders said.