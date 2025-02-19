All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Jackson aldermen discuss speed limit changes at snowed-in meeting

Despite heavy snowfall, Jackson's mayor and Board of Aldermen met to discuss speed limit changes and parking requests, and approved a donation for a street hockey rink.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen deliberated during an hourlong meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, at City Hall in Jackson. They discussed proposed changes to speed limits and allocated funding for different payments and initiatives.
The Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen deliberated during an hourlong meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, at City Hall in Jackson. They discussed proposed changes to speed limits and allocated funding for different payments and initiatives.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Heavy snowfall did not stop the Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen from hosting their biweekly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18. Not including an executive session, this meeting lasted an hour.

During the aldermen’s study session, Gina Raffety, publisher of the Cash-Book Journal, asked them to consider a 15-minute parking space in front of the newspaper’s 210 W. Main St. location. This would allow for easier delivery of packages and easier access for more elderly customers, she said.

Raffety also requested for her company to use the City of Jackson’s logos on items to distribute at expos such as towels, coasters and cutting boards. The aldermen agreed to vote on Raffety’s requests at their next meeting.

Speed-limit change requests

Jackson’s director of public works, Janet Sanders, discussed changing speed limits at certain areas. Near Jackson Junior High School at 338 N. West Lane, a resident requested having slower school zone speed limits only during hours when school is in session with a blanket 30 miles per hour limit the rest of the time.

In a letter sent to Sanders, the school district’s assistant superintendent of safety, Keenan Kinder, disagreed, citing the various activities held outside of school hours.

“If you’re interested in doing this, it would take an ordinance change and some signage changes out there, and if you’re not interested it can stay as it is,” Sanders said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cpl. Rick Whitaker of the Jackson Police Department said officers patrol the area as much as possible during school hours. He added some residents have differing opinions on the speed limits near there, which Sanders attested to.

“There will always be some people who think it’s too fast and some people who think it’s too slow,” Sanders said.

She said she would seek additional information on which time frames would most appeal to interested parties.

A different request from local business Wallace & Associate Insurance dealt with concerns about speeding past its 231 E. Main St. office. Sanders suggested widening the existing 20 miles per hour speed limit to a larger section of Main Street to better accommodate crossing pedestrians.

Alderman Dave Reiminger said traffic in that area had increased significantly since the construction of the roundabout at the Main Street and Hope Street intersection. The aldermen would take this issue up at a future meeting.

Regular meeting

The aldermen approved a $26,620 donation from Compton Giving Fund to construct a rink for Jackson Street Hockey. They also allocated $6,900 to Herzog Excavating & Demolition, a Perryville company, to dispose of stockpiled brush.

Additionally, the aldermen approved the voluntary annexation of 1.25 acres at 345 W. Jackson Trail into the city proper. Landowners Semo Land Development aims to develop a light industrial property on the triangle-shaped parcel.

Story Tags
Jackson Board of Aldermen
Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 19
Police report 2-20-25
NewsFeb. 19
The white man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Black teen wh...
NewsFeb. 19
7 Chileans charged with burglarizing the homes of Mahomes, B...
NewsFeb. 19
Snow blankets region, ushering in frigid temperatures

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our opinion: Implement security measures before a problem arises
NewsFeb. 19
Our opinion: Implement security measures before a problem arises
No business like snow business
NewsFeb. 19
No business like snow business
Cape council approves acquiring temporary construction easements for sidewalk project
NewsFeb. 19
Cape council approves acquiring temporary construction easements for sidewalk project
Police report 2-18-25
NewsFeb. 18
Police report 2-18-25
Rapid SOS delivering enhanced 911 coverage locally
NewsFeb. 18
Rapid SOS delivering enhanced 911 coverage locally
Inside the tech-savvy tactics of Poplar Bluff's Severe Weather Response Team
NewsFeb. 18
Inside the tech-savvy tactics of Poplar Bluff's Severe Weather Response Team
Man with long gun arrested in Cape after alleged threatening behavior
NewsFeb. 18
Man with long gun arrested in Cape after alleged threatening behavior
Operation Broken Hearts: A closer look at 15 arrests in Mississippi County
NewsFeb. 18
Operation Broken Hearts: A closer look at 15 arrests in Mississippi County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy