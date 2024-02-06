All sections
August 3, 2021

Jackson Aldermen discuss proposed roundabout near Civic Center

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A cost-sharing agreement between the City of Jackson and the Missouri Department of Transportation could clear the way for a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near the Jackson Civic Center.

Members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen discussed the project during their study session Monday night as they discussed the possible agreement with MoDOT. The aldermen are expected to take action on the proposed cost-sharing agreement at their Aug. 16 meeting.

A study conducted in early 2020 led to a recommendation a roundabout would be the best solution to traffic congestion at the intersection and could accommodate traffic needs until at least 2040.

Jackson administrative services director Rodney Bollinger said roundabout construction would likely take place in 2024.

"Of course, that depends on whether or not the aldermen agree to make application to MoDOT and whether or not the project is ultimately selected by MoDOT to receive cost-share funding," he said.

The 2020 study, conducted by the Lochmueller Group, a St. Louis-based traffic and infrastructure consulting firm, estimated cost of the proposed roundabout would be approximately $1.7 million. Under a cost-sharing agreement, the cost would be equally divided between MoDOT and the City of Jackson.

Jackson has two other roundabouts, one at the intersection of Main and Hope streets and the other at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard.

The aldermen are expected to consider a resolution in support of the city's application for cost sharing funds for the new roundabout project at their Aug. 16 meeting.

In a related study session item Monday night, the aldermen were updated on a proposed electronic information and direction sign for the Civic Center near the intersection of Deerwood Drive and U.S. 61. The aldermen will likely consider a contract for the sign purchase and installation at their Aug. 16 meeting.

Other topics discussed by the aldermen during their study session included:

  • A midyear employee health insurance report presented by Todd Obergoenner of Swinford & Associates, who said the city's current health plan with SoutheastHEALTH is resulting in significant cost savings.
  • An update of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization activities by Janna Clifton, UJRO executive director.
  • A proposal for additional engineering services and a change order related to the city's water system facility plan implementation program.

Board actions

During their regular business meeting before the study session, the aldermen:

  • Approved a task order authorization in the amount of $5,000 to engineering firm of Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, for services related to the city's Industrial Circuit 21 power quality study.
  • Voted to rescind the historic landmark designation for Old McKendree Chapel and Cemetery along South Old Orchard Road, as requested by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Foundation.
  • Approved a memorandum of understanding between the City of Jackson and Southeastern Missouri District Pickleball LLC related to the pickleball court project underway at Litz Park.
  • Approved an addendum to an agreement with Utility Service Co. Inc. of Perry, Georgia, in connection with a maintenance contract for the city's north water tower.
  • Approved the preliminary plat of The Grove at Bent Creek subdivision as submitted by BBratz LLC and Williams Brothers Contracting LLC.
  • Accepted a $315,105 bid from Putz Construction LLC of Millersville, in connection with the city's 2021 concrete pavement improvement program and approved an ordinance to enter a contractual agreement to have the work done.
  • Approved an ordinance accepting the minor plat of Stone Creek Subdivision No. 2 as submitted by Anything Storage LLC.
  • Approved the minor plat of a resubdivision of a portion of Parkview Terrace Subdivision Phase II, as submitted by Guilliams Brothers Revocable Trust.

The aldermen also agreed to put a use tax measure on the Nov. 2 general election ballot, as reported in a separate story.

