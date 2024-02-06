Jackson Aldermen discuss proposed roundabout near Civic Center

A cost-sharing agreement between the City of Jackson and the Missouri Department of Transportation could clear the way for a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near the Jackson Civic Center.

Members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen discussed the project during their study session Monday night as they discussed the possible agreement with MoDOT. The aldermen are expected to take action on the proposed cost-sharing agreement at their Aug. 16 meeting.

A study conducted in early 2020 led to a recommendation a roundabout would be the best solution to traffic congestion at the intersection and could accommodate traffic needs until at least 2040.

Jackson administrative services director Rodney Bollinger said roundabout construction would likely take place in 2024.

"Of course, that depends on whether or not the aldermen agree to make application to MoDOT and whether or not the project is ultimately selected by MoDOT to receive cost-share funding," he said.

The 2020 study, conducted by the Lochmueller Group, a St. Louis-based traffic and infrastructure consulting firm, estimated cost of the proposed roundabout would be approximately $1.7 million. Under a cost-sharing agreement, the cost would be equally divided between MoDOT and the City of Jackson.

Jackson has two other roundabouts, one at the intersection of Main and Hope streets and the other at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard.

The aldermen are expected to consider a resolution in support of the city's application for cost sharing funds for the new roundabout project at their Aug. 16 meeting.