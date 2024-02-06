Jackson Aldermen decide no changes to this year's Homecomers

If any changes are made to the schedule or location of Jackson’s annual Homecomers celebration, it won’t be before 2020.

That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night after listening to Larry Koehler, chairman of American Legion Post 158 and chairman of the Jackson Homecomers committee, explain for all intents and purposes it’s too late to make any changes this year. The 2019 Homecomers event is scheduled for July 23 through 27.

A group of uptown Jackson merchants had petitioned the aldermen last month asking accommodations be made to either keep certain streets open during the event or ask Homecomers operate all day July 27 instead of waiting to open at 4:30 or 5 p.m. in order to help draw Homecomers attendees — and potential shoppers — to their stores. The merchants said the closed streets filled with carnival rides that aren’t operating during the day discourages people from coming to their stores, especially the ones in the 100 block of High Street.

“For this year, time is of the essence,” Koehler told the aldermen. “To make a major change in Homecomers this year is just not feasible.”

Koehler said he has been in touch with operators of Fountain City Amusements of De Soto, Missouri, to discuss the possibility of keeping the carnival rides open all day July 27. However, he said Joe Sutton, owner of the carnival company, could not ask his employees to open the carnival as at 11 a.m., keep it open until 10:30 or 11 p.m. and have the carnival packed up and streets cleared by 6 a.m. the following day.