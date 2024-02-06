Jackson aldermen create COVID relief fund

It was just over two weeks ago when Jackson city clerk Liza Walker received a fax telling her nearly $1.5 million had just been electronically deposited by the federal government into Jackson's bank account.

The deposit of $1,496,845.37 was courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress as part of the government's COVID-19 relief efforts, and although Jackson city officials are happy to have the funds, they aren't sure how to use it yet.

For bookkeeping purposes, Walker created a line item in the city budget called the American Rescue Plan Act Fund in order to keep the COVID relief money separate from other city funds.

"We'll keep the funds parked there until we can determine how and when the funds can be used," explained Jackson city administrator Jim Roach shortly before Wednesday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He said city officials, including the mayor and aldermen, will likely start discussing possible uses for the COVID relief funds.