All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 9, 2021

Jackson aldermen create COVID relief fund

It was just over two weeks ago when Jackson city clerk Liza Walker received a fax telling her nearly $1.5 million had just been electronically deposited by the federal government into Jackson's bank account. The deposit of $1,496,845.37 was courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress as part of the government's COVID-19 relief efforts, and although Jackson city officials are happy to have the funds, they aren't sure how to use it yet...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

It was just over two weeks ago when Jackson city clerk Liza Walker received a fax telling her nearly $1.5 million had just been electronically deposited by the federal government into Jackson's bank account.

The deposit of $1,496,845.37 was courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress as part of the government's COVID-19 relief efforts, and although Jackson city officials are happy to have the funds, they aren't sure how to use it yet.

For bookkeeping purposes, Walker created a line item in the city budget called the American Rescue Plan Act Fund in order to keep the COVID relief money separate from other city funds.

"We'll keep the funds parked there until we can determine how and when the funds can be used," explained Jackson city administrator Jim Roach shortly before Wednesday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He said city officials, including the mayor and aldermen, will likely start discussing possible uses for the COVID relief funds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At Wednesday night's meeting, the aldermen formally amended the city's budget to recognize the COVID relief deposit and the creation of the city's American Rescue Plan Act Fund to track fund disbursements and another deposit of nearly $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds in 2022.

In other actions Wednesday night, the aldermen:

  • Approved a change order in the amount of $11,163.31 to Putz Construction LLC of Millersville for work related to the city's Brookside Park ballfield development project.
  • Approved a proposal from BOLD Marketing LLC of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $14,776 for development of an education and outreach strategy for the city's 2021 use-tax marketing campaign and approved an ordinance approving a contractual agreement for the work.
  • Re-approved the preliminary plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
  • Approved the minor plat of Summer Lane Subdivision, as submitted by Summer Lane Properties LLC.
  • Approved an ordinance amending the city's standard specifications for street improvements.
  • Approved a memorandum of understanding with Patricia Louise Matthews related to the Kimbeland lift station project and accepted a utility easement deed in connection with the project.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy