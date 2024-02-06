All sections
NewsJuly 8, 2021

Jackson aldermen: COVID policy is fair

A revised sick-leave policy for City of Jackson municipal employees that went into effect last week is both generous and fair. That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen who reviewed the city's list of employee benefits after concerns were raised at the board's last meeting the policy might discriminate against employees and their family members who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A revised sick-leave policy for City of Jackson municipal employees that went into effect last week is both generous and fair.

That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen who reviewed the city's list of employee benefits after concerns were raised at the board's last meeting the policy might discriminate against employees and their family members who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

At their study session Wednesday night, the aldermen heard from city administrator James Roach who said effective this month, vaccinated employees would be paid if they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but employees who were not vaccinated and subsequently tested positive would have to use sick days, vacation days or go on leave without pay until they recovered.

Jackson, Roach said, extended COVID-19 benefits to its employees six months longer than required by federal guidelines and was essentially reverting to the city's pre-pandemic sick leave policy.

"It's also an incentive for those who might be on the fence (about being vaccinated)," he said.

Alderman Dave Hitt had expressed reservations about the revised policy when it was initially discussed at the board's June 21 meeting, but said he changed his opinion after meeting with city staff and reviewing the policy.

"I don't see this as a penalty for those who didn't get the vaccine," he said. "I see it as a reward for those who do."

Other items discussed by the aldermen during their study session Wednesday night included:

  • Potential abandonment of city easements in the Glendale Subdivision, which is tentatively scheduled for a vote at the board's next meeting July 19.
  • An update on proposed improvements to Harmony Lane with a consensus to have the city staff begin preliminary plans for the project.
  • An overview of the recently-passed Missouri Senate Bill 153 pertaining to internet sales-tax revenue and its potential impact on Jackson.
  • Proposed amendments to the city's code of ordinances related to court costs, which would bring city ordinances in line with state statues.

Board actions

During their regular business meeting before their study session, the aldermen:

  • Approved a $319,000 expenditure increase to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis in connection with additional engineering services associated with the city's wastewater facility plan implementation project.
  • Accepted the $340,817 bid of Black Diamond LLC, doing business as Paving Pros LLC, of Oak Ridge for the city's 2021 asphalt pavement improvement program and approved an ordinance authorizing the work.
  • Accepted a bid of $207,405.50 from C.E. Contracting Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, for work on the city's North Union Avenue and North Industrial Park sanitary sewer project and approved an ordinance authorizing the work.
  • Accepted a general warranty deed from the Jackson Industrial Development Company for an 8.92-acre tract at 2565 Industrial Drive.
  • Approved Mayor Dwain Hahs' appointment of Marybeth Niederkorn to fill an unexpired term on the Jackson Historic Preservation Commission ending in 2024.
  • Authorized a request from the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization to allow the sale of intoxicating liquor, beer and nonintoxicating beer Oct. 1 and 2 during Jackson Oktoberfest.
  • Approved a resolution supporting Missouri Bicentennial Ice Cream Social in Jackson on Aug. 10 and appropriated $1,000 to help support the event.
  • Approved an amendment to the city's code of ordinances related to Jackson Swimming Pool regulations.
  • And approved a motion to change the date of the board's first meeting in September to Sept. 8 to avoid conflict with the Labor Day holiday Sept. 6.

