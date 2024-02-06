Jackson aldermen: COVID policy is fair

A revised sick-leave policy for City of Jackson municipal employees that went into effect last week is both generous and fair.

That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen who reviewed the city's list of employee benefits after concerns were raised at the board's last meeting the policy might discriminate against employees and their family members who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

At their study session Wednesday night, the aldermen heard from city administrator James Roach who said effective this month, vaccinated employees would be paid if they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but employees who were not vaccinated and subsequently tested positive would have to use sick days, vacation days or go on leave without pay until they recovered.

Jackson, Roach said, extended COVID-19 benefits to its employees six months longer than required by federal guidelines and was essentially reverting to the city's pre-pandemic sick leave policy.

"It's also an incentive for those who might be on the fence (about being vaccinated)," he said.

Alderman Dave Hitt had expressed reservations about the revised policy when it was initially discussed at the board's June 21 meeting, but said he changed his opinion after meeting with city staff and reviewing the policy.