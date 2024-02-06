Jackson Aldermen consider ways to keep cars from hitting store

The best way to keep vehicles from jumping the curb and hitting Jones Drug Store in Jackson may also be the simplest and most affordable solution -- parallel parking.

Vehicles have crashed into the drugstore on Court Street, just west of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, three times since the 1970s, most recently in January.

No one, neither the driver of the curb-jumping vehicle nor anyone inside the drugstore, was injured in the Jan. 20 incident. Following that accident, store owners Brian Thompson and Bryan Kiefer asked city officials to find a solution to prevent similar crashes in the future.

During their study session Monday night, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen discussed several options to help keep vehicles from hitting the drugstore, as proposed by the Lochmueller Group, a traffic consulting firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, with offices in St. Louis.

Lochmueller's suggestions included installation of concrete planters or bollards to serve as barriers between the street curb and building. The consulting firm also proposed changing parking spaces from angle to parallel.