Jackson Board of Aldermen voted earlier this month to put an internet sales or "use" tax on the November ballot. Now, the board must decide how revenue generated from the tax will be used if it passes.
At the mayor's annual retreat Tuesday, Mayor Dwain Hahs proposed the tax to be used to support the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department.
"We could do big projects with this money," Hahs said.
The use tax is a 2.5 cents per dollar sales tax on out-of-state purchases. The tax would not include sales from small businesses that make less than $100,000 a year. It would be collected automatically from the seller.
Hahs estimated the tax would raise over $500,000 for Jackson annually.
The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has a budget of $1 million a year, according to Parks and Recreation director Shane Anderson. The current budget is just enough to keep the department's "nose above water," he said.
Hahs said extra funds would allow the parks department to hire more staff. Currently, Anderson, three full-time employees and a couple of seasonal workers make up the department.
"The parks department has enough funds just to keep things going," Hahs said. "If we want to do anything additional with the parks, we have to go through our general revenue funds."
Additional funds to the parks department provided by a use tax would free up more of the city's general revenue funds for police and fire departments, according to Hahs.
If the use tax passes, Jackson Chief of Police James Humphreys said he hoped additional general revenue funds would help increase his department's officer safety budget.
"When we talk about officer safety, we talk of things like bullet proof vests and things to protect us, but now we have to look at COVID," Humphreys said. "One thing I feel would be a big help with COVID is everybody having their own vehicle and not sharing. I think that was one of the common denominators this last time I had eight guys get it."
Humphreys estimated an additional eight vehicles would help lower COVID-19 transmission among his officers.
Jackson Board of Aldermen members proposed several ideas on what additional funding for the parks and recreation department could be used for. Wanda Young suggested building a splash pad. Katy Liley proposed improvements to Jackson Soccer Park and connecting Jackson parks with a trail.
Other ideas included building a year-round pool or outdoor ice skating rink, expanding or improving ballfields and updating playground equipment.
Jackson voters previously voted on a use tax in April 2019. Fifty-three percent of voters voted against it, with 47% percent voting yes.
Hahs said he'd like to see 1,000 yes votes for the use tax in November.