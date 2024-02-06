Jackson Board of Aldermen voted earlier this month to put an internet sales or "use" tax on the November ballot. Now, the board must decide how revenue generated from the tax will be used if it passes.

At the mayor's annual retreat Tuesday, Mayor Dwain Hahs proposed the tax to be used to support the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department.

"We could do big projects with this money," Hahs said.

The use tax is a 2.5 cents per dollar sales tax on out-of-state purchases. The tax would not include sales from small businesses that make less than $100,000 a year. It would be collected automatically from the seller.

Hahs estimated the tax would raise over $500,000 for Jackson annually.

The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has a budget of $1 million a year, according to Parks and Recreation director Shane Anderson. The current budget is just enough to keep the department's "nose above water," he said.

Hahs said extra funds would allow the parks department to hire more staff. Currently, Anderson, three full-time employees and a couple of seasonal workers make up the department.

"The parks department has enough funds just to keep things going," Hahs said. "If we want to do anything additional with the parks, we have to go through our general revenue funds."