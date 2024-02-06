Former Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center director Rich Payne pleaded his case to the Jackson Board of Aldermen during its study session Monday night, requesting help funding a new two-year technical community college in the Cape Girardeau area in the future.

Payne said he is currently in the third step toward making the college a possibility. It is a three-prong needs analysis which would determine whether the community wants and needs the college, and whether the college will be financially viable over time.

"As we move forward with that, if we can do that and if your group wants to be involved with that financially," Payne said. "I think what that does for us is send a very clear message to Jefferson City that we want this."

Payne told the aldermen he has gained contributions toward the college, called Great River Community College as of now, from three entities.

"Presently, Perry County has contributed $10,000, the City of Perryville has contributed $10,000, the Industrial Development Authority of Cape Girardeau County has contributed $30,000 as a match," Payne said. "I'm continuing to work with others. The price tag on that needs analysis is $98,375, to be exact, is what it costs."

The first step of the process, according to Payne, was to work with the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville school district and have them commit to being involved in the creation of what would be the 13th community college in the state by eventually pushing for a property tax to help pay for it. The next step was to send a letter of intent to the Missouri Coordinating Board of Higher Education (CBHE), which was accepted by the board on Dec. 8.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs seemed supportive of Payne's idea of a technical college in the region.