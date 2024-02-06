Jackson aldermen commission city clerk, receive tourism update

Jackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website.
Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau.
Phares said there are 32 American cities named Jackson, so the campaign’s goal was to make sure Jackson, Missouri, stands out. As such, the campaign was called “Go Jackson Mo”.
“It’s a simple statement of who you are,” Phares said. “It also provides a call to action, right? You’re going to go there.”
The website will feature sections for residents and tourists alike to discover events and attractions available in Jackson.
“We want to make sure that the product that we come up with and the strategy that we come up with both fit the community and also potential visitors,” Phares said.
Gerau said the website will feature businesses, attractions, restaurants, spots for recreation and even places to get married.
The Go Jackson Mo campaign targets people and families on road trips, people visiting families, tourists coming to the area for events and those who travel for work.
Phares unveiled two potential logos, one of which the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will pick as the campaign’s primary design. The color schemes for both are red and black in homage to the city.
“We’re very proud that we have the opportunity to kick this off ... and showcase all the great things that Jackson has to bring people in,” Gerau said.
The aldermen accepted a $36,784.64 bid from Schulte Supply of Saint Peters and authorized purchasing materials to relocate a water main on South Hope Street.
They also accepted an $8,800 bid from Todt Roofing and Construction of Cape Girardeau to replace a roof at Brookside Park.
Additionally, Angela Birk received a commission of office to become Jackson’s new city clerk/treasurer.
The previous city clerk, Liza Walker, was appointed by city administrator Jim Roach to the assistant city administrator role after Larry Koenig, former holder of that position, retired in December.
