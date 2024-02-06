Jackson aldermen commission city clerk, receive tourism update

Jackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website.

One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson’s new tourism logo. The red and black color scheme evokes the city’s Jackson Indians sports teams. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau.

One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson’s new tourism logo. The red and black color scheme evokes the city’s Jackson Indians sports teams. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Phares said there are 32 American cities named Jackson, so the campaign’s goal was to make sure Jackson, Missouri, stands out. As such, the campaign was called “Go Jackson Mo”.

“It’s a simple statement of who you are,” Phares said. “It also provides a call to action, right? You’re going to go there.”

The website will feature sections for residents and tourists alike to discover events and attractions available in Jackson.

One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson's new tourism logo. The red and black color scheme evokes the city's high school sports teams. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

“We want to make sure that the product that we come up with and the strategy that we come up with both fit the community and also potential visitors,” Phares said.