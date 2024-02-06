All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 7, 2024

Jackson aldermen commission city clerk, receive tourism update

Jackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website. Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Angela Birk receives a commission of office from City of Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. Birk was named the city's new city clerk/treasurer.
Angela Birk receives a commission of office from City of Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. Birk was named the city's new city clerk/treasurer.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Jackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website.

One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson’s new tourism logo. The red and black color scheme evokes the city’s Jackson Indians sports teams.
One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson’s new tourism logo. The red and black color scheme evokes the city’s Jackson Indians sports teams.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau.

One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson’s new tourism logo. The red and black color scheme evokes the city’s Jackson Indians sports teams.
One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson’s new tourism logo. The red and black color scheme evokes the city’s Jackson Indians sports teams.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Phares said there are 32 American cities named Jackson, so the campaign’s goal was to make sure Jackson, Missouri, stands out. As such, the campaign was called “Go Jackson Mo”.

“It’s a simple statement of who you are,” Phares said. “It also provides a call to action, right? You’re going to go there.”

The website will feature sections for residents and tourists alike to discover events and attractions available in Jackson.

One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson's new tourism logo. The red and black color scheme evokes the city's high school sports teams.
One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson's new tourism logo. The red and black color scheme evokes the city's high school sports teams.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

“We want to make sure that the product that we come up with and the strategy that we come up with both fit the community and also potential visitors,” Phares said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gerau said the website will feature businesses, attractions, restaurants, spots for recreation and even places to get married.

The Go Jackson Mo campaign targets people and families on road trips, people visiting families, tourists coming to the area for events and those who travel for work.

Phares unveiled two potential logos, one of which the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will pick as the campaign’s primary design. The color schemes for both are red and black in homage to the city.

“We’re very proud that we have the opportunity to kick this off ... and showcase all the great things that Jackson has to bring people in,” Gerau said.

One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson's new tourism logo. 'Go Jackson Mo' is supposed to differentiate the city from other communities called Jackson.
One of the potential designs for the City of Jackson's new tourism logo. 'Go Jackson Mo' is supposed to differentiate the city from other communities called Jackson.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Other business

The aldermen accepted a $36,784.64 bid from Schulte Supply of Saint Peters and authorized purchasing materials to relocate a water main on South Hope Street.

They also accepted an $8,800 bid from Todt Roofing and Construction of Cape Girardeau to replace a roof at Brookside Park.

Additionally, Angela Birk received a commission of office to become Jackson’s new city clerk/treasurer.

The previous city clerk, Liza Walker, was appointed by city administrator Jim Roach to the assistant city administrator role after Larry Koenig, former holder of that position, retired in December.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy