Jackson aldermen briefed on roundabout proposals

Janet Sanders, Jackson’s director of Public Works, presented the city’s Board of Aldermen with potential plans for the island of a roundabout on Deerwood Drive, during the group’s study session Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) guidelines stipulate a monument zone of 30 feet in the center of the island where municipalities can place landscaping and signage.

"If we’re still wanting a sign, we need to start fleshing one out and come up with a basic design -- not a final design -- that we can send in to MoDOT and see if they approve it," she said. "... With that in mind, MoDOT has told me we need to start moving along because their approval process is extremely long."

She suggested a low-profile design similar to the signage by the Jackson Civic Center entrance.

The aldermen had some of their own ideas for potential signs.

"I’d like for this to be the entrance to the city and I’d like for it to be nice," Alderman Paul Sander said.

He added he thought the sign should display the city’s name.