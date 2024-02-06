Jackson aldermen briefed on roundabout proposals

Janet Sanders, Jackson’s director of Public Works, presented the city’s Board of Aldermen with potential plans for the island of a roundabout on Deerwood Drive, during the group’s study session Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) guidelines stipulate a monument zone of 30 feet in the center of the island where municipalities can place landscaping and signage.
"If we’re still wanting a sign, we need to start fleshing one out and come up with a basic design -- not a final design -- that we can send in to MoDOT and see if they approve it," she said. "... With that in mind, MoDOT has told me we need to start moving along because their approval process is extremely long."
She suggested a low-profile design similar to the signage by the Jackson Civic Center entrance.
The aldermen had some of their own ideas for potential signs.
"I’d like for this to be the entrance to the city and I’d like for it to be nice," Alderman Paul Sander said.
He added he thought the sign should display the city’s name.
"This to me is the new gateway to the city, so it should say ‘Jackson’ somewhere, in my opinion," he said.
Sander also expressed a desire for a maintenance plan to be in place once a sign is installed.
Alderwoman Katy Liley suggested the sign could feature metalwork for the city’s name instead of carving it in stone, which could allow for more freedom with the design.
Sanders said the roundabout construction would start as soon as current highway construction in Jackson is done. According to MoDOT, that would be before December, but Sanders said it was likely the job would take slightly longer.
Jackson’s building and planning manager Larry Miller and Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipe presented on what those boards had discussed in their most recent meetings.
Miller discussed two rezoning requests as well as a special-use permit for a temporary housing unit for the Jackson Fire Rescue at 525 S. Hope St.
Lipe talked about potentially acquiring resources and additional staff to upgrade the city’s soccer fields. He also discussed acquiring shade structures for the city’s swimming pool.
