A Revolutionary War veteran will receive recognition in Jackson this Veterans Day. Pamela Johnson, commemorative events chairwoman for the John Guild Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented plans for an upcoming commemorative ceremony at the Monday, Nov. 4, meeting of the Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen.

Johnson said the Daughters of the American Revolution would have a dedication ceremony for an America250! Marker at Jackson City Cemetery at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The cemetery is the final resting place of Revolutionary War soldier Robert McKnitt Brevard.

A native of Rowan County, North Carolina, Brevard was born July 18, 1763. He fought as a member of American militias in the Carolinas during 1780 and 1781. Brevard married Nancy Hackett and had seven children, three of whom outlived him.

He died Jan. 2, 1847, at the age of 83. His wife and some of his children are buried in Jackson City Cemetery alongside him.