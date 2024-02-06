A Revolutionary War veteran will receive recognition in Jackson this Veterans Day. Pamela Johnson, commemorative events chairwoman for the John Guild Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented plans for an upcoming commemorative ceremony at the Monday, Nov. 4, meeting of the Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen.
Johnson said the Daughters of the American Revolution would have a dedication ceremony for an America250! Marker at Jackson City Cemetery at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The cemetery is the final resting place of Revolutionary War soldier Robert McKnitt Brevard.
A native of Rowan County, North Carolina, Brevard was born July 18, 1763. He fought as a member of American militias in the Carolinas during 1780 and 1781. Brevard married Nancy Hackett and had seven children, three of whom outlived him.
He died Jan. 2, 1847, at the age of 83. His wife and some of his children are buried in Jackson City Cemetery alongside him.
Retail and membership director Janna Clifton of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce also presented during the meeting. She provided her annual update on news and goals for the chamber.
Clifton said she has aimed for monthly meetings between Mayor Dwain Hahs and chamber executive director Brian Gerau, as well as a 5% to 8% boost in retail sales tax numbers and adding five new brick-and-mortar businesses. This latter part has already come to fruition.
Harper James Boutique, Tee’ED Off Golf and Performance, Hubble Creek Brewing Company, Sam’s Fine Jewelry and The Cheesecake Ninja have all opened up within the year in uptown Jackson. The latter two chose to open in Jackson specifically because of the reception they got when participating in Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest.
“Having events like we do and marketing those events and marketing Jackson as a whole is how we get businesses to the area, and The Cheesecake Ninja is a testament to that,” Clifton said.
She also revealed that two new retail projects on East Main Street and Jackson Boulevard are planned for a spring 2025 opening.
