Jackson aldermen breeze through routine agenda

Set two public hearings for Aug. 17, one to consider the proposed 2020 parks and recreation, general revenue, cemetery and band tax rates and the other on a request to rezone property at 2705 Hilltop Drive from R-2 residential to C-2 commercial as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC.

Approved a motion permitting fireworks on the evening of Aug. 8 at a wedding reception to be held at 1305 Broadridge Drive.

Accepted a proposal from John Randol Masonry LLC of Jackson for a masonry repointing project at the Jackson Power Plant and authorized a contractual agreement for the project in the amount of $74,950.

Approved a motion to amend the city’s code of ordinances to establish a daily space rental system for food trucks operating in the Jackson city parks system.

Approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and Saint Francis Medical Center relative to the relocation of a water line at 2102 and 2122 E. Jackson Blvd., where Saint Francis plans to construct a new medical clinic.

Approved a motion to readopt an ordinance pertaining to potential conflicts of interest on the part of elected officials, thereby keeping the city in compliance with requirements established by the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Approved a change order in the amount of $23,043 from Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. of Friedheim, in regard to the roundabout project at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard.