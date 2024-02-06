The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved various ordinances during its Monday, May 20, meeting.

Board members authorized a contract agreement with Clean Slate Cleaning Service of Cape Girardeau for janitorial services at the city’s police station. This costs $1,440 monthly. The aldermen also accepted a donation of a water-line easement deed at 1730 E. Jackson Blvd. from Rhodes Development Co. of Cape Girardeau.

Also approved was a contractual agreement with Gunner Energy Corp., doing business as General Acrylics of Mount Vernon, Illinois. Thecontract is for $39,985 and will go toward repairing and resurfacing tennis courts. An additional $37,141.04 was provided to Putz Construction of Millersville, relative to annual concrete paving improvement services.

Furthermore, the aldermen passed an ordinance approving an amendment to Chapter 39 of the city’s Code of Ordinances ending the use of a parking lot at 868 W. Jackson Trail as a commuter lot.

It was sold to Newell Rubbermaid Development, the city’s second-largest employer, for expanded equipment parking in a March aldermen meeting. The location had previously been open to public parking, but Monday’s ordinance change officially put an end to that.