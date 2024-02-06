Motorists planning to use East Main Street in Jackson to access Interstate 55 next spring to avoid highway construction at the I-55/U.S. 61 interchange could face major road construction on that route as well, at least for a few weeks.

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night gave its approval to build a roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard, which currently has a four-way stop. City officials say a roundabout at the intersection will improve traffic flow, especially when additional motorists use East Main Street to reach the I-55 interchange at Exit 102.

Four bids were received for the roundabout project with the lowest coming from Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. of Friedheim in the amount of $738,999.21, well below the estimated project cost of more than $875,000. The aldermen accepted the Lappe bid and authorized a contract for the work, which is to be completed within 240 calendar days of the contract issuance.

The proposed timeline for the roundabout project means it could still be under construction after the Missouri Department of Transportation starts its redesign project next spring at the I-55/U.S. 61 interchange, commonly referred to as Center Junction, between Jackson and Cape Girardeau. MoDOT is scheduled to open bids for the Center Junction project in December and a contract for that project could be awarded in January. MoDOT officials say the Center Junction project, which will require temporary closure of interstate access and exit ramps north of U.S. 61, could start as early as March or April 2020, forcing motorists to use alternate routes onto and off of the interstate, such as the East Main Street interchange at Exit 102.

In August, the Jackson aldermen considered postponing roundabout construction until after the interstate ramps at Center Junction reopened, but they subsequently decided to try to get as much of the work done as quickly as possible before the Center Junction work begins.

Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown said the city hopes to minimize inconvenience resulting from the roundabout construction and said it could be possible to accelerate the project if winter weather allows.