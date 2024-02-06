Jackson aldermen approve community development program contract

During their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20, the Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $38,000 contract agreement with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission to perform grant writing and administration services for a community development program.

"The Community Development Block Grant is an incentive that provides grant funding directly to municipalities in Missouri to support the expansion of infrastructure needs at a site," Jackson administrative services director Rodney Bollinger said in an email. "In this particular case, the CDBG funds will be used to assist in the construction of infrastructure (public roadways and utilities) in the Jackson North Industrial Park."

In other board business, the aldermen authorized additional contractual agreements with three insurance providers to provide medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits. The companies were Auxiant of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Roundstone Management Ltd. of Lakewood, Ohio; and Standard Insurance Com. of Portland, Oregon.

The aldermen also heard a presentation from Angela Compton, her son, Brock, 17, and the latter's friend, Jonathan Rosenquist, 16, about creating a suitable outdoor location for kids to play stick hockey.