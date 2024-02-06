The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the issuance of industrial revenue bonds Monday night, clearing the way for the expansion of an existing Jackson business and the expansion of that company’s payroll.

The aldermen, meeting for the second time in a “virtual” format on Jackson’s YouTube channel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people at any location, voted 7-0 with one abstention in favor of an ordinance to issue up to $3 million in taxable industrial revenue bonds to help finance a 10,000-square-foot expansion of the Kcoe Isom offices at 2681 E. Main St. Board member Katy Liley abstained citing a possible conflict of interest.

The expansion, according to John Mehner of Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, will lead to the hiring of at least 40 additional employees by Kcoe Isom, a certified public accountant firm. The project financing includes a 50% tax abatement over a 10-year period on the building expansion.

“This is definitely a nice job project,” said Mehner, who participated in the meeting via telephone.