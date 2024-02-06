All sections
NewsApril 21, 2020

Jackson Aldermen approve bond financing ordinance for Kcoe Isom office expansion

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the issuance of industrial revenue bonds Monday night, clearing the way for the expansion of an existing Jackson business and the expansion of that company’s payroll. The aldermen, meeting for the second time in a “virtual” format on Jackson’s YouTube channel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people at any location, voted 7-0 with one abstention in favor of an ordinance to issue up to $3 million in taxable industrial revenue bonds to help finance a 10,000-square-foot expansion of the Kcoe Isom offices at 2681 E. Main St. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the issuance of industrial revenue bonds Monday night, clearing the way for the expansion of an existing Jackson business and the expansion of that company’s payroll.

The aldermen, meeting for the second time in a “virtual” format on Jackson’s YouTube channel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people at any location, voted 7-0 with one abstention in favor of an ordinance to issue up to $3 million in taxable industrial revenue bonds to help finance a 10,000-square-foot expansion of the Kcoe Isom offices at 2681 E. Main St. Board member Katy Liley abstained citing a possible conflict of interest.

The expansion, according to John Mehner of Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, will lead to the hiring of at least 40 additional employees by Kcoe Isom, a certified public accountant firm. The project financing includes a 50% tax abatement over a 10-year period on the building expansion.

“This is definitely a nice job project,” said Mehner, who participated in the meeting via telephone.

In other actions during their brief business meeting Monday night, the aldermen:

  • Approved a motion accepting a change order in the amount of $28,690 to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, related to the city’s South Old Orchard Road water system interconnection project.
  • Approved an expenditure increase in the amount of $58,900 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis for engineering services related to the city’s Kimbeland Lift Station upgrade and bypass project.
  • Accepted a general warranty deed from Warren Place L.C. in connection with the Kimbeland Lift Station upgrade and bypass project.
  • Approved the minor plat of Jackson Boulevard Center as submitted by Jackson Boulevard Center LLC.

Responding to a question from Alderman David Hitt, city engineer Clint Brown said the roundabout construction at the intersection of Shawnee Boulevard and East Main Street remains on schedule for completion on or before its scheduled July 1 completion date.

Because the Board of Aldermen meetings are being held online without the “same room” presence of the general public, Mayor Dwain Hahs said anyone who wishes to give the board feedback or comment on any agenda items can do so through the “contact us” link on the City of Jackson’s website, www.jacksonmo.org.

