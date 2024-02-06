Jackson aldermen approve body cams

The Jackson Board of Aldermen authorized agreements for police body cameras and civic center construction during its Tuesday, Jan. 2, meeting.

The board accepted a $144,778.50 bid from Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge for the city's Civic Center Pavilion & Playground Grading and Site Work Project.

It also signed a five-year, $26,702.62-per-year agreement with Axon enterprise of Scottsdale, Arizona, to provide body cameras for the Jackson Police Department.

Chief of police James Humphreys had spoken with the aldermen during their Dec. 18 meeting, where he vouched for the customer service and the need for superior cameras.

Additionally, they authorized Mayor Dwain Hahs to sign depository agreements with Commerce Bank, First Midwest Bank, First Missouri State Bank, The Bank of Missouri, US Bank and Wood & Huston Bank.