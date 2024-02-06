Jackson aldermen approve body cams

The Jackson Board of Aldermen authorized agreements for police body cameras and civic center construction during its Tuesday, Jan. 2, meeting.
The board accepted a $144,778.50 bid from Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge for the city's Civic Center Pavilion & Playground Grading and Site Work Project.
It also signed a five-year, $26,702.62-per-year agreement with Axon enterprise of Scottsdale, Arizona, to provide body cameras for the Jackson Police Department.
Chief of police James Humphreys had spoken with the aldermen during their Dec. 18 meeting, where he vouched for the customer service and the need for superior cameras.
Additionally, they authorized Mayor Dwain Hahs to sign depository agreements with Commerce Bank, First Midwest Bank, First Missouri State Bank, The Bank of Missouri, US Bank and Wood & Huston Bank.
During their study session, the aldermen also heard a plan to upgrade the city's water depot.
"We have the only one in the area; the next closest one is Marble Hill," Jackson director of Public Works Janet Sanders explained. "It's a location where the bulk water carriers, the boring contractors, rarely some bricklayers, can come and get bulk water by putting money in the machine and it will dispense the water."
She said she wasn't sure how old the machine is, but it currently only takes quarters. The 2023 gross income for the depot was $11,000, higher than normal, but that means there were 44,000 quarters that city employees had to process.
Sanders said the depot should be upgraded to accept bills as payment. That would cost about $6,000, she said. Upgrading the depot to accept cards as payment would cost even more, so she did not recommend that.
"We think the people who use this will appreciate it and the city staff will appreciate it," Sanders said.
She added she'd proceed with getting written quotes for the installation following proper procedures.
