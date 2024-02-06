Jackson aldermen approve annual budget

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the city's 2024 budget during its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 18.
The board increased compensation for city employees by raising rates for trash services, as well as the minimum charge for electric, sewer and water services, by 6.5%.
It also approved change orders and accepted donation forms for outdoor projects during its regular session.
In study session, the aldermen heard from Jackson police chief James Humphreys about his department acquiring new body cameras.
"We're in need of an upgrade of our current body-worn camera program," Humphreys told the board. "This year we've done some research, along with trials and testing of the different types of body cameras, and we found what we believe is one of the best available cameras out there."
Humphreys told them he planned on partnering with Axon Enterprise, an Arizona-based company, to supply the department with new cameras.
"Our current program has fallen short in regards to eating up valuable time, increasing risk of camera failure more often than we'd like, along with short battery life, limited low-light capability and other poor user experiences," he said.
Axon Enterprise has supplied the Jackson Police Department with Tasers for the last 17 years, Humphreys added, and he said the company's customer service might be second to none.
The company would supply the department with 26 cameras at the start of 2024 and provide another 26 cameras after 2 1/2 years.
The contract would run for five years and cost a total of $133,513.12. It would save the department some $11,000 when compared to partnering with them for five one-year contracts.
City administrator James Roach said, after Humphreys prepares an official contract for the cameras, he could bring it before the board for approval at their next meeting.
The aldermen also heard from residents Scott and Lisa Miget about their new business, TeeED Off Golf and Performance, at 121 W. Main St.
This business would aim to train golf players and would feature golf simulators, repairing machines and apparel.
It also would sell bottled and canned beverages, including beer. Missouri state codes prohibit businesses from selling alcoholic drinks within 100 feet of a church or school without an exception from the city, though, and TeeED Off is adjacent to a church.
The aldermen said they would begin the process of granting the Migets an exception for their business.
