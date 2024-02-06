Jackson aldermen approve annual budget

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the city's 2024 budget during its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 18.

The board increased compensation for city employees by raising rates for trash services, as well as the minimum charge for electric, sewer and water services, by 6.5%.

It also approved change orders and accepted donation forms for outdoor projects during its regular session.

In study session, the aldermen heard from Jackson police chief James Humphreys about his department acquiring new body cameras.

"We're in need of an upgrade of our current body-worn camera program," Humphreys told the board. "This year we've done some research, along with trials and testing of the different types of body cameras, and we found what we believe is one of the best available cameras out there."

Humphreys told them he planned on partnering with Axon Enterprise, an Arizona-based company, to supply the department with new cameras.

"Our current program has fallen short in regards to eating up valuable time, increasing risk of camera failure more often than we'd like, along with short battery life, limited low-light capability and other poor user experiences," he said.