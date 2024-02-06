Jackson aldermen announce Route 61 will open Friday

The Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, Feb. 3, covered a dearth of topics, from recognizing a city employee to confirming an end to a long-standing construction project.

Service to the city

Before the meeting, the board recognized wastewater and street department worker Kenrick Gibbar, who is retiring after 45 years with the city.

“We really appreciate the service to the City of Jackson, Kenny. You’ve done a lot for the city, a lot of hours … and you always were there for the city, so we really appreciate it,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said as he presented Gibbar with an honorary plaque.

Construction completed

Hahs announced the reopening of U.S. Route 61, which had been blocked off for a bridge replacement project for the last 15 months. After temporary striping is painted on, it will reopen to motorists Friday, Feb. 7.

“We’ve done an inspection and walk-through for our utilities and so forth … won’t be any big announcement, you can just drive on it,” the mayor said.