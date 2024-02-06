All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 4, 2025

Jackson aldermen announce Route 61 will open Friday

Jackson's Route 61 set to reopen Friday, Feb. 7, after a 15-month bridge project. The city also honored long-serving employee Kenrick Gibbar and discussed utility updates, fee changes and project bids at the recent aldermanic meeting.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, right, hands a plaque to longtime city worker Kenrick Gibbar during the Monday, Feb. 3, meeting of the Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Gibbar is retiring after 45 years of working for the city. His recognition was one of several events the aldermen undertook.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, right, hands a plaque to longtime city worker Kenrick Gibbar during the Monday, Feb. 3, meeting of the Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Gibbar is retiring after 45 years of working for the city. His recognition was one of several events the aldermen undertook. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, Feb. 3, covered a dearth of topics, from recognizing a city employee to confirming an end to a long-standing construction project.

Service to the city

Before the meeting, the board recognized wastewater and street department worker Kenrick Gibbar, who is retiring after 45 years with the city.

“We really appreciate the service to the City of Jackson, Kenny. You’ve done a lot for the city, a lot of hours … and you always were there for the city, so we really appreciate it,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said as he presented Gibbar with an honorary plaque.

Construction completed

Hahs announced the reopening of U.S. Route 61, which had been blocked off for a bridge replacement project for the last 15 months. After temporary striping is painted on, it will reopen to motorists Friday, Feb. 7.

“We’ve done an inspection and walk-through for our utilities and so forth … won’t be any big announcement, you can just drive on it,” the mayor said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Approvals and rejections

The aldermen approved a $7,505.17 change order to RIHC Contracting of Perryville for water plant improvements. The money is for portions of the project completed in 2024.

They also accepted a proposal from S H Smith & Company of Poplar Bluff to improve sidewalks along West Independence Street by the Jackson Middle School. This was in the amount of $87,389.66.

In a rare move, the city rejected bids for two projects. First, a pair of bids for cemetery trimming services and, second, all submissions for a software migration project. These endeavors will be opened for submissions again at a future date.

The board also approved raising the Jackson Civic Center’s rental fees, effective Tuesday, Feb. 4. This is designed to raise funds to purchase new equipment and to offset the increased minimum wage impacting the state.

Study session

During the evening’s study session, Don Schuette, Jackson’s director of electric utilities, updated the board on tree trimming rates to be voted on at its next meeting. Townsend Tree Service of Muncie, Indiana, proposed a 2025 hourly rate of $121.43, with additional labor and equipment rates between $26 and $34 per hour.

Townsend Tree Service’s rate is 3% higher than in 2024, which Schuette said is within the contracted allowance, so he recommended the board accept the proposal.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 4
Missouri House committee votes to legalize video slot machin...
NewsFeb. 4
Cape Council honors late Gary W. Rust
NewsFeb. 4
Charleston man arrested after allegedly making terrorist thr...
NewsFeb. 4
New Madrid County's new sheriff aims for transparency and pr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Robbie Myers honored with Alumni Star Award for dedication to community service
NewsFeb. 4
Robbie Myers honored with Alumni Star Award for dedication to community service
Cape Police Department presents new app, camera registration to Cape Council
NewsFeb. 4
Cape Police Department presents new app, camera registration to Cape Council
Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party
NewsFeb. 3
Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party
Cape County commissioners approve new IT software, online archive records
NewsFeb. 3
Cape County commissioners approve new IT software, online archive records
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged domestic assault
NewsFeb. 3
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged domestic assault
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise cancer awareness
NewsFeb. 1
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise cancer awareness
Legislators talk income tax, petitions, water rights at Cape chamber event
NewsFeb. 1
Legislators talk income tax, petitions, water rights at Cape chamber event
Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance
NewsFeb. 1
Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy