Jackson Aldermen Agenda 02/20/19

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Rockhill and Sons Mowing of Jackson for $475 per mowing event, for the Jackson City Park Trimming Services Program; the bid for $155 per mowing event, for the Football Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid for $170 per mowing event, for the Brookside Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid for $350 per mowing event, for the Jackson Civic Center and City Sites Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid for $325 per mowing event, for the Soccer Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid in the amount of $375 per mowing event, for the Litz Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; and the bid for $155 per mowing event, for Alternate Bid No. 2, for the additional 21.59 acres for the Brookside Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program