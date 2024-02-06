All sections
NewsFebruary 20, 2019

Jackson Aldermen Agenda 02/20/19

Jackson Board of Aldermen City hall, 101 Court St. 6 p.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 2/4/19 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Public hearings n Hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for a service and education facility for individuals with disabilities, in an R-2 (single-family residential) District, at 2245 Old Toll Road, as submitted by the Kenneth E. Storey Revocable Trust...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 2/4/19

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for a service and education facility for individuals with disabilities, in an R-2 (single-family residential) District, at 2245 Old Toll Road, as submitted by the Kenneth E. Storey Revocable Trust
  • Hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for a parking lot for the new courthouse, in an R-4 (general residential) District, at 211 N. Missouri St. and 207 Cherry St., as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving change order no. 3 (final quantities), to reduce the contract amount by $5,607, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C-Mains
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-04 for $346,800 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-05, for $9,700, to Geotechnology Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services under the Police Station Building Geotechnical Survey Project
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-06, for $7,310, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the Right of Way Survey for South Farmington Road, phase 1
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-07, for $49,530, to Cochran Engineering of Union, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services for the Construction Phase of the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the 2019 City of Jackson Annual Budget
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Rockhill and Sons Mowing of Jackson for $475 per mowing event, for the Jackson City Park Trimming Services Program; the bid for $155 per mowing event, for the Football Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid for $170 per mowing event, for the Brookside Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid for $350 per mowing event, for the Jackson Civic Center and City Sites Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid for $325 per mowing event, for the Soccer Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid in the amount of $375 per mowing event, for the Litz Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; and the bid for $155 per mowing event, for Alternate Bid No. 2, for the additional 21.59 acres for the Brookside Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Rockhill and Sons Mowing, relative to the Jackson City Park Trimming Services Program; the Football Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the Brookside Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the Jackson Civic Center and City Sites Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the Soccer Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the Litz Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program and the Brookside Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program under Alternate Bid No. 2

Street Committee

  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special use permit for a service and education facility for individuals with disabilities, in an R-2 (single-family residential) District, at 2245 Old Toll Road, as submitted by the Kenneth E. Storey Revocable Trust
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special use permit for a parking lot for the new courthouse, in an R-4 (general residential) District, at 211 N. Missouri St. and 207 Cherry St., as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Repeal of on-street parking along portion of North Georgia Street (north of East Main Street) for the addition of designated left-turn lane

2) Use Tax Education & Outreach Strategy -- Callie Miller, BOLD Marketing

3) Reimbursement agreement with Penzel Construction Co. for electric line relocations at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse project

4) P&Z Packet

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Additional items -- not specified

