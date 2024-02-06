Jackson Aldermen Agenda 02/20/19

Jackson Board of Aldermen
City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Public hearings
Action Items
Street Committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Study session
6:30 p.m. today
Discussion items
1) Repeal of on-street parking along portion of North Georgia Street (north of East Main Street) for the addition of designated left-turn lane
2) Use Tax Education & Outreach Strategy -- Callie Miller, BOLD Marketing
3) Reimbursement agreement with Penzel Construction Co. for electric line relocations at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse project
4) P&Z Packet
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Additional items -- not specified
