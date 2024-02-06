Jackson aldermen adjust city's 2020 ledger

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved several hundred thousand dollars-worth of adjustments to the city’s 2020 budget to accurately reflect actual income and expenditures.
“We’re required by law at the end of the year to explain where our budget had overages,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said. “In some areas, we had more money coming into accounts (than what was budgeted) and in some cases we had more expenses.”
For instance, Hahs said “we paved more streets in 2020 that we didn’t plan on,” which increased street maintenance expenses by more than $250,000.
Jackson’s cemetery expenses were also about $150,000 higher than budgeted because the city purchased additional cemetery property and columbaria.
On the positive side, several accounts — including the city’s public safety sales tax account, its fire protection sales tax account, and capital projects construction account — had surpluses totaling more than $333,000, which the city has transferred into other accounts, including its general revenue fund.
During their 10-minute business meeting Monday night, the aldermen also:
The aldermen also heard an update from Janna Clifton, the new executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, about several upcoming UJRO events, including the organization’s February Annual on Feb. 27, Springfest on April 23 and Jackson in Bloom on April 24.
Looking for business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.