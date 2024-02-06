All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 2, 2021

Jackson aldermen adjust city's 2020 ledger

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved several hundred thousand dollars-worth of adjustments to the city’s 2020 budget to accurately reflect actual income and expenditures. “We’re required by law at the end of the year to explain where our budget had overages,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said. “In some areas, we had more money coming into accounts (than what was budgeted) and in some cases we had more expenses.”...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved several hundred thousand dollars-worth of adjustments to the city’s 2020 budget to accurately reflect actual income and expenditures.

“We’re required by law at the end of the year to explain where our budget had overages,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said. “In some areas, we had more money coming into accounts (than what was budgeted) and in some cases we had more expenses.”

For instance, Hahs said “we paved more streets in 2020 that we didn’t plan on,” which increased street maintenance expenses by more than $250,000.

Jackson’s cemetery expenses were also about $150,000 higher than budgeted because the city purchased additional cemetery property and columbaria.

On the positive side, several accounts — including the city’s public safety sales tax account, its fire protection sales tax account, and capital projects construction account — had surpluses totaling more than $333,000, which the city has transferred into other accounts, including its general revenue fund.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other business

During their 10-minute business meeting Monday night, the aldermen also:

  • Approved a motion to proceed with renovations, including new restroom facilities, at Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson City Park.
  • Approved a resolution to support a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under its Land and Water Conservation Fund Program, which, if granted, would help pay for additional field lighting in Jackson Soccer Park.
  • Approved an ordinance indicating the city’s intent to participate in the “Show-Me Green” sales tax holiday during the week of April 19.
  • Approved a task order authorization in the amount of $9,720 payable to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, in connection with engineering services on the city’s North Union Avenue lift station and force main upgrade project.
  • Amended the city’s “parking prohibited schedule,” adjusting designated parking zones along North Missouri Street in the vicinity of Cherry and West Washington streets.

The aldermen also heard an update from Janna Clifton, the new executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, about several upcoming UJRO events, including the organization’s February Annual on Feb. 27, Springfest on April 23 and Jackson in Bloom on April 24.

Looking for business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy