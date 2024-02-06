All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 4, 2020

Jackson aldermen accept offer of $100K donation for lighting at soccer park

After tabling the matter at their last meeting, Jackson aldermen approved a motion Monday night to accept a future contribution of $100,000 from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association to help provide additional field lighting at Jackson Soccer Park...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

After tabling the matter at their last meeting, Jackson aldermen approved a motion Monday night to accept a future contribution of $100,000 from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association to help provide additional field lighting at Jackson Soccer Park.

The aldermen postponed a vote on the matter at the Jan. 22 Board of Aldermen meeting after a question surfaced about the JAOSA’s financial participation. At that time, the city staff was asked to “rework the numbers” and present a revised proposal for the board’s consideration.

According to Jackson Parks and Recreation Department director Shane Anderson, the estimated cost to install additional lighting at the soccer park is $708,000. Additional lighting, he said, will enable additional teams to play longer hours at the soccer park, which will, in turn, generate additional revenue for JAOSA and the city.

The lighting project will be divided into two phases. The first phase will have an estimated cost of $389,000, half of which would tentatively be paid through a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Land and Water Conservation Fund. The remaining cost would be divided between the city and the JAOSA.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting, the aldermen accepted JAOSA’s proposal to make a one-time $100,000 cash donation toward the first phase cost. The organization has about $70,000 on hand and plans to cover the remaining $30,000 balance by conducting three fundraising tournaments between now and the first quarter of 2021 when the payment will be made to the city.

In addition to approving the motion to accept the JAOSA funding proposal, the aldermen approved a resolution supporting the grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to help fund the soccer park lighting project.

In other actions during the regular business meeting Monday night, the aldermen:

  • Approved a motion to amend the City of Jackson’s 2019 annual budget to accommodate actual expenses incurred in various funds during the budget year.
  • Approved a preliminary plat of Ramsey Branch Subdivision, as submitted by Ramsey Branch LLC.
  • Approved a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of Jones First Subdivision, as submitted by Dennis Jones II and Crystal Jones.
  • Approved a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of Garry Seabaugh Subdivison as submitted by Garry E. and Gail Lynn Seabaugh.
  • Approved a bill proposing an ordinance amending parking regulations related to parking on West Washington Street.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy