After tabling the matter at their last meeting, Jackson aldermen approved a motion Monday night to accept a future contribution of $100,000 from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association to help provide additional field lighting at Jackson Soccer Park.
The aldermen postponed a vote on the matter at the Jan. 22 Board of Aldermen meeting after a question surfaced about the JAOSA’s financial participation. At that time, the city staff was asked to “rework the numbers” and present a revised proposal for the board’s consideration.
According to Jackson Parks and Recreation Department director Shane Anderson, the estimated cost to install additional lighting at the soccer park is $708,000. Additional lighting, he said, will enable additional teams to play longer hours at the soccer park, which will, in turn, generate additional revenue for JAOSA and the city.
The lighting project will be divided into two phases. The first phase will have an estimated cost of $389,000, half of which would tentatively be paid through a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Land and Water Conservation Fund. The remaining cost would be divided between the city and the JAOSA.
At Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting, the aldermen accepted JAOSA’s proposal to make a one-time $100,000 cash donation toward the first phase cost. The organization has about $70,000 on hand and plans to cover the remaining $30,000 balance by conducting three fundraising tournaments between now and the first quarter of 2021 when the payment will be made to the city.
In addition to approving the motion to accept the JAOSA funding proposal, the aldermen approved a resolution supporting the grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to help fund the soccer park lighting project.
In other actions during the regular business meeting Monday night, the aldermen:
