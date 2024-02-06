The Jackson Community Survey’s final results were accepted by the mayor and board of aldermen at their meeting Monday.

Mayor Dwain Hahs thanked public-works director Rodney Bollinger for his work with ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas, to create and conduct the survey.

“I think it’s a good survey, and now the real work starts,” Hahs said, adding, “I was pleased with the results, and we’ll have some action items coming out of that.”

Hahs also said during the meeting the board would discuss the survey results in greater detail and decide which goals were priority, and from there, designate action items to be considered, with ordinances coming before the board as they are crafted.

City administrator Jim Roach said a study of Jackson’s utility rates will be done to assess ways to improve the existing system.