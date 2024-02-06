All sections
NewsMay 4, 2021

Jackson aldermen accept donation, bid for park improvements

The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously for improvements to two Jackson-area parks at Monday night's meeting. First, the board approved a $70,000 donation from SEMO pickleball club to improve and expand the pickleball courts at Litz Park...

Monica Obradovic
A biker passes by the cherry blossoms in bloom March 30 at Brookside Park in Jackson. A baseball and softball field will be constructed in the park.
A biker passes by the cherry blossoms in bloom March 30 at Brookside Park in Jackson. A baseball and softball field will be constructed in the park.Sarah Yenesel

(This story has been updated to note SEMO Pickleball Club is not affiliated with Southeast Missouri State University.)

The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously for improvements to two Jackson-area parks at Monday night's meeting.

First, the board approved a $70,000 donation from SEMO Pickleball Club to improve and expand the pickleball courts at Litz Park.

The courts were built when Litz Park opened in 1979, and according to Jackson's park director Shane Anderson, are weathered and worn.

"There's been a big wave in parks improvements recently," Anderson said. "This is something we have wanted to do for a while."

Litz Park has four pickleball courts. The $70,000 donated by the club will repair the existing courts and also add four new courts. Eventually, the club plans to hold pickleball tournaments on the courts, Anderson said, but they will be accessible to everyone.

Jackson has received $27,000 from SEMO Pickleball Club for the project. The courts may potentially be renovated and open by the end of the year, Anderson said.

Aldermen also voted unanimously to accept a bid from Putz Construction for development projects at Brookside Park off of North High Street. The project will add a new multi-use baseball and softball field. Putz Construction's bid was the lowest among three others. Jackson will pay Putz $203,545.80 to complete the project. The highest bid was made by Paving Pros LLC for $275,850.

Other agenda items

At Monday night's meeting, the Jackson aldermen also:

  • Approved Mayor Dwain Hahs' appointment of Heather Harrison to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an unexpired term ending May 2025
  • Accepted a utility easement deed from Rinehart Properties LLC in West Vale Third Subdivision
  • Approved a resolution of intent to participate in natural hazard mitigation by approving and adopting the Cape Girardeau County Hazard Mitigation Plan to reduce natural hazard vulnerability.
  • Approved the appointments of Hahs and city administrator James Roach to serve on the board of directors of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, with the City of Jackson's director of administrative services Rodney Bollinger as an alternate for a two-year term starting July 1.
  • Passed an ordinance approving the minor plat of East Washington Grove Subdivision.
  • Approved a $10,000 expenditure for the 2021 Independence Day Fireworks Display Program.
  • Passed an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding between the City of Jackson and Gladiator Pyro of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, as contractor for the Independence Day Fireworks Display Program.
Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

