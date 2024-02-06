Jackson aldermen accept donation, bid for park improvements

(This story has been updated to note SEMO Pickleball Club is not affiliated with Southeast Missouri State University.)

The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously for improvements to two Jackson-area parks at Monday night's meeting.

First, the board approved a $70,000 donation from SEMO Pickleball Club to improve and expand the pickleball courts at Litz Park.

The courts were built when Litz Park opened in 1979, and according to Jackson's park director Shane Anderson, are weathered and worn.

"There's been a big wave in parks improvements recently," Anderson said. "This is something we have wanted to do for a while."