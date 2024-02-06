All sections
NewsSeptember 10, 2020

Jackson aldermen accept bids on major projects

Jackson's Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night accepted bids for a pair of contracts valued at more than $1.3 million, including a bid on one project that was nearly 30% lower than anticipated. In a pair of unanimous votes, the aldermen accepted a $747,909 bid from Jokerst Inc. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Jackson's Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night accepted bids for a pair of contracts valued at more than $1.3 million, including a bid on one project that was nearly 30% lower than anticipated.

In a pair of unanimous votes, the aldermen accepted a $747,909 bid from Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, for the next phase of the city's water system facility plan implementation project and a $569,577.75 bid from Reinhold Electric Inc. of St. Louis for work on the South Farmington Road electric line extension project.

"The electric line extension project goes down Route PP from Russell Heights Cemetery to the Jackson soccer park adjacent to industrial spec building there," Jackson city administrator Jim Roach said.

Board member Katy Liley asked whether there was any concern the Jokerst bid was more than $250,000 below an engineering consultant's estimate of $1,006,569 for the water system facility plan work. However, Kent Peetz, Jackson's public works director, said that of the four bids received, one other bid was approximately $160,000 lower than the engineer's estimate while two others were somewhat higher than the projected cost and that the Jokerst bid was acceptable to the city.

The aldermen normally meet on the first and third Monday of each month, but moved their first meeting of September to Wednesday night in order not to conflict with Labor Day.

In other business Wednesday night, the aldermen:

  • Approved the mayor's appointment of Chris Hartlein to the Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission, filling an unexpired term ending in 2022.
  • Voted in favor of an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a depository agreement with Alliance Bank.
  • Authorized an agreement with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission related to an update of the city's emergency operations plan.
  • Accepted the dedication of temporary construction easement deeds from REL Rental LLC and Donna Johannes Schuette revocable trust relative to phase two of Jackson's water system facility plan implementation project and approved an agreement with Strickland Engineering Inc. of Jackson to provide inspection services as part of that project.
  • Approved the preliminary plat of the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision.
  • Voted to approve a $36,000 agreement with Smith & Co. Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for engineering services related to the city's plans to redesign and replace the low-water crossing along Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park.
  • Accepted the bid of Advanced Roof Coating LLC of Advance, Missouri, in the amount of $9,120 in connection with roof repairs at the city's wastewater building.
  • Accepted a proposal and approved a maintenance agreement with Koch Electric Inc. of Scott City in the amount of $975 a year for maintenance and inspection services related to traffic signals at the intersection of East Main Street and Oak Hill Road.
  • Accepted the dedication of a sanitary sewer easement deed from the McKendree Chapel Memorial Association in connection with phase two of the city's Williams Creek sanitary sewer extension project.
  • Approved the dedication of a sanitary sewer easement deed from the City of Jackson across property at 2230 Lee Ave.
  • Approved an ordinance amendment to the city's flashing signals schedule, adding a designation on South Old Orchard Road at Fire Station No. 2.
  • Authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with Cape Girardeau County related to the distribution of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds on behalf of the City of Jackson.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

