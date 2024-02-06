Jackson aldermen accept bids on major projects

Jackson's Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night accepted bids for a pair of contracts valued at more than $1.3 million, including a bid on one project that was nearly 30% lower than anticipated.

In a pair of unanimous votes, the aldermen accepted a $747,909 bid from Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, for the next phase of the city's water system facility plan implementation project and a $569,577.75 bid from Reinhold Electric Inc. of St. Louis for work on the South Farmington Road electric line extension project.

"The electric line extension project goes down Route PP from Russell Heights Cemetery to the Jackson soccer park adjacent to industrial spec building there," Jackson city administrator Jim Roach said.

Board member Katy Liley asked whether there was any concern the Jokerst bid was more than $250,000 below an engineering consultant's estimate of $1,006,569 for the water system facility plan work. However, Kent Peetz, Jackson's public works director, said that of the four bids received, one other bid was approximately $160,000 lower than the engineer's estimate while two others were somewhat higher than the projected cost and that the Jokerst bid was acceptable to the city.