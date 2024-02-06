Jackson aldermanic races — wards 3 and 4

There are two contested Board of Alderman races Tuesday in Jackson.

Those elected will serve two-year terms.

In Ward 3, incumbent Larry Cunningham is challenged by Mike Seabaugh.

In Ward 4, incumbent Joe Bob Baker is opposed by Steven Lee.

In wards 1 and 2, incumbents Paul Sander and David Reiminger, respectively, are unopposed.

Mike Seabaugh

The Southeast Missourian asked candidates to respond to six areas of inquiry.

Due to the limitations of space, candidates were informed beforehand their answers may be edited for brevity.

Ward 3

Personal information

Larry Cunningham (incumbent) is retired from real estate sales and appraising (Cunningham Realty) and is a graduate of Jackson High School.

Joe Bob Baker

Michael Seabaugh owns and operates Seabaugh Appraisal and Consulting and is an alumnus of Cape Central High School.

Desire to serve

Cunningham: "I thoroughly enjoy what's going on in my community and want to be part of the city's growth and improvement."

Seabaugh: "I'm currently chair of the city's Planning & Zoning Commission and I feel it's time for new leadership and perspectives."

City's key issue

Steven Lee

Cunningham:"Two of the many important issues are traffic concerns and infrastructure updates."

Seabaugh: "Growth to bring in new business and industry; affordable housing; infrastructure, including roads and utilities to keep pace with growth."

Use/Internet sales tax

Cunningham: "The citizens have expressed their negative opinion about the use tax. I am not ready to have this on the ballot for some time."

Seabaugh: "I think the citizens spoke loud and clear in the last election. A difficult issue but the city needs to wait a bit before attempting passage again."