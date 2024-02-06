Jackson aldermanic races — wards 3 and 4

There are two contested Board of Alderman races Tuesday in Jackson.
Those elected will serve two-year terms.
In Ward 3, incumbent Larry Cunningham is challenged by Mike Seabaugh.
In Ward 4, incumbent Joe Bob Baker is opposed by Steven Lee.
In wards 1 and 2, incumbents Paul Sander and David Reiminger, respectively, are unopposed.
The Southeast Missourian asked candidates to respond to six areas of inquiry.
Due to the limitations of space, candidates were informed beforehand their answers may be edited for brevity.
Personal information
Larry Cunningham (incumbent) is retired from real estate sales and appraising (Cunningham Realty) and is a graduate of Jackson High School.
Michael Seabaugh owns and operates Seabaugh Appraisal and Consulting and is an alumnus of Cape Central High School.
Desire to serve
Cunningham: "I thoroughly enjoy what's going on in my community and want to be part of the city's growth and improvement."
Seabaugh: "I'm currently chair of the city's Planning & Zoning Commission and I feel it's time for new leadership and perspectives."
City's key issue
Cunningham:"Two of the many important issues are traffic concerns and infrastructure updates."
Seabaugh: "Growth to bring in new business and industry; affordable housing; infrastructure, including roads and utilities to keep pace with growth."
Use/Internet sales tax
Cunningham: "The citizens have expressed their negative opinion about the use tax. I am not ready to have this on the ballot for some time."
Seabaugh: "I think the citizens spoke loud and clear in the last election. A difficult issue but the city needs to wait a bit before attempting passage again."
Special use permits
Cunningham: "It is our duty as aldermen to protect the integrity of the residential neighborhood. If a special use permit is granted, the character of the neighborhood must not be negatively changed."
Seabaugh: "You have to consider if the request could change the complexion of the neighborhood. I would want to hear from residents."
Future capital project(s)
Cunningham: "The projects we're already doing should keep us busy for awhile. I understand Aldi's is considering building in Jackson. I would welcome them with open arms."
Seabaugh: "The city will have a comprehensive plan that will map out the next 10 years. There is also an aging city pool that will need replacement."
Personal information
Joe Bob Baker (incumbent), retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage, grew up in Cape Girardeau and is a Cape Central graduate.
Steven Lee grew up in New Jersey -- attending school there and in New York state - and is a maintenance planner/technician for Proctor and Gamble.
Desire to serve
Baker: "I love to serve and be involved in the community. I listen to issues and concerns brought to my attention and try to do what's right."
Lee: "The people of Jackson opened their arms to my family when we moved here 18 years ago. It's time to share myself with the community more."
City's key issue
Baker: "Keeping up with our growth and infrastructure and keeping our community safe."
Lee: "Continue growth but not tax residents out of the city. Look for new businesses to fill vacant storefronts."
Use/Internet sales tax
Baker: "I feel at some point the city will try again to pass the tax. When? I don't know. It would help Jackson keep up with the infrastructure and improve our park systems, including the soccer park."
Lee: "I absolutely do not support trying again. This last time, it cost the city a significant amount of money to try and promote the tax."
Special use permits
Baker: "I don't have a problem with them so long as they do not affect neighborhoods. One of our most important jobs is to protect neighborhood character, which is why we have zoning."
Lee: "Every permit should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Our lawmakers need to spend time researching information about expected business ventures in the city and spent time looking over properties."
Future capital project(s)
Baker: "We have many going on right now. As Jackson grows, we need to always look into the future and keep improving the city."
Lee: "I would love to see a new pool put in so residents can use it year-round. (SEMO) has one and it's always busy when I've been there."
