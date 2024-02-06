Jackson alderman takes issue with dumpster diving

Dumpster diving behind Jackson’s Teen Challenge thrift store is a persistent problem, according to Jackson Alderman Dave Hitt, who wants city administrator Jim Roach to “do something about it.”

At Monday night’s meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen, Hitt said he has received numerous complaints about people rummaging through trash and donated items left behind Teen Challenge, 1985 E. Jackson Blvd.

“I want something done,” the alderman said. “I don’t need excuses, I don’t need rationalizations. I just want some results.”

Hitt first raised the issue at the board’s Sept. 9 meeting. Since then, the Jackson Police Department added dozens of additional patrols behind Teen Challenge, which netted one arrest on an unrelated warrant.

Capt. Scott Eakers of the Jackson police, in attendance at Monday night’s meeting, told Hitt and the rest of the aldermen he has been in contact with the regional Teen Challenge manager.

“He said they’ve put cameras out there and they’ve stolen the cameras,” Eakers said. “Short of putting a fence back there, I don’t know what else you can do.”

If caught, anyone going through the dumpster or taking donated items from behind Teen Challenge would be subject to arrest and prosecution, city officials said.

Much of the dumpster diving and scavenging happens late at night and Sundays when the store is closed.

“Basically, they’re stealing,” Hitt said. “They come in and go through (donated items left behind the building) and take what they want. I assume they’re probably going to sell the stuff at a garage sale.”

One solution, Hitt said, would be to install a cable across the drive leading to the dumpsters and the store’s back door.