NewsSeptember 22, 2020

Jackson alderman takes issue with dumpster diving

Dumpster diving behind Jackson’s Teen Challenge thrift store is a persistent problem, according to Jackson Alderman Dave Hitt, who wants city administrator Jim Roach to “do something about it.” At Monday night’s meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen, Hitt said he has received numerous complaints about people rummaging through trash and donated items left behind Teen Challenge, 1985 E. Jackson Blvd. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Dumpster diving behind Jackson’s Teen Challenge thrift store is a persistent problem, according to Jackson Alderman Dave Hitt, who wants city administrator Jim Roach to “do something about it.”

At Monday night’s meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen, Hitt said he has received numerous complaints about people rummaging through trash and donated items left behind Teen Challenge, 1985 E. Jackson Blvd.

“I want something done,” the alderman said. “I don’t need excuses, I don’t need rationalizations. I just want some results.”

Hitt first raised the issue at the board’s Sept. 9 meeting. Since then, the Jackson Police Department added dozens of additional patrols behind Teen Challenge, which netted one arrest on an unrelated warrant.

Capt. Scott Eakers of the Jackson police, in attendance at Monday night’s meeting, told Hitt and the rest of the aldermen he has been in contact with the regional Teen Challenge manager.

“He said they’ve put cameras out there and they’ve stolen the cameras,” Eakers said. “Short of putting a fence back there, I don’t know what else you can do.”

If caught, anyone going through the dumpster or taking donated items from behind Teen Challenge would be subject to arrest and prosecution, city officials said.

Much of the dumpster diving and scavenging happens late at night and Sundays when the store is closed.

“Basically, they’re stealing,” Hitt said. “They come in and go through (donated items left behind the building) and take what they want. I assume they’re probably going to sell the stuff at a garage sale.”

One solution, Hitt said, would be to install a cable across the drive leading to the dumpsters and the store’s back door.

“I don’t believe dumpster divers will carry whatever it is they want to take all the way from where Teen Challenge is down to where they would have to park their cars.”

Hitt gave Roach a deadline of 4 p.m. Friday to propose a solution.

“You’ve got your marching orders,” he told the city administrator.

Board actions

During the board’s business meeting Monday night, the aldermen:

  • Accepted a proposal from Liley Monument Works of Marble Hill, Missouri, for the second phase of a columbaria project at Russell Heights Cemetery at a cost of $98,864.
  • Approved a change order in the amount of $10,584 to Mike Light Cement Finishing of Perryville, Missouri, for additional work in Russell Heights Cemetery related to the city’s 2020 concrete pavement improvement program.
  • Accepted a change order in the amount of $27,448.98 payable to ASA Asphalt of Cape Girardeau in connection with Jackson’s 2020 asphalt pavement improvement program.
  • Revised the city’s parking ordinances to expand an existing no-parking zone on the east side of North Farmington Road north of West Main Street from 34 feet to 83 feet.
  • Adjusted the city’s ordinance related to the use of motorcycle helmets to be in line with recent changes to Missouri helmet laws.
  • And approved the appointment of Lacey Pulley to serve on Jackson’s Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending in May 2023.

Study session discussions

Following its business meeting, the board discussed, but took no action on, several study session items, including:

  • Proposals to name and add signage to a pair of unnamed roadways, including the access road from Lee Avenue leading to Old Bethel Church and the new street connecting U.S. 61 to Birk Lane at Center Junction, the suggested name of which would be “Wanda Lee Way.”
  • An engineering services proposal for the replacement of the West Mary Street low-water bridge across Hubble Creek.
  • The possible rezoning of three residential properties — 2525, 2625 and 2737 E. Jackson Blvd. — from residential to commercial.
  • And a proposal from the city administrative staff to revise city ordinances related to sewer connections.

The aldermen also received a status report from Steve Turner, executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, about the organization’s 2019-2020 activities and its general plans for the coming year.

image
