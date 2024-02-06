A future roundabout in Jackson could soon become home to a statue of the city’s namesake.

Ward 4 Alderman Steve Stroder proposed commissioning a statue of Andrew Jackson during a special session following the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Monday, June 3.

The statue would be placed at the island of the roundabout planned for the North High Street and East Deerwood Drive intersection.

“We had talked about a sign and I thought maybe something a little bit more dynamic might be in order,” he said.

Stroder said installing a statue of Jackson, who served as the seventh president of the United States between 1829 and 1837, would enhance tourism to the city, highlight its heritage and create national recognition.

“… My research is telling me you want to do something that brings those three goals to life. Andrew Jackson seems to be a pretty notable person to highlight,” he said.

The city was platted in 1815 in an area called Birdstown, but was renamed after Jackson in 1819 following the War of 1812, in which he led a decisive American victory at the Battle of New Orleans. It was the first city in the nation to be named after Jackson.

In 1819, Jackson became the first city in the nation to be named for general and future U.S. President Andrew Jackson. Many public symbols inform visitors of the city's connection to its namesake including a mural on West Main Street and the city's flag, both of which feature Jackson's likeness. Southeast Missourian file

Stroder said the statue would be identical to an 1852 statue of Jackson atop a horse by sculptor Clark Mills. That statue resides in the center of Lafayette Square, just north of the White House in Washington, D.C. The others were installed in 1856 in New Orleans, in 1880 in Nashville, Tennessee, and in 1987 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stroder said he found a company called Big Statues in Provo, Utah, that specializes in creating bronze monuments. They estimated the statue could take seven to nine months to come to fruition once commissioned.