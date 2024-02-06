A future roundabout in Jackson could soon become home to a statue of the city’s namesake.
Ward 4 Alderman Steve Stroder proposed commissioning a statue of Andrew Jackson during a special session following the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Monday, June 3.
The statue would be placed at the island of the roundabout planned for the North High Street and East Deerwood Drive intersection.
“We had talked about a sign and I thought maybe something a little bit more dynamic might be in order,” he said.
Stroder said installing a statue of Jackson, who served as the seventh president of the United States between 1829 and 1837, would enhance tourism to the city, highlight its heritage and create national recognition.
“… My research is telling me you want to do something that brings those three goals to life. Andrew Jackson seems to be a pretty notable person to highlight,” he said.
The city was platted in 1815 in an area called Birdstown, but was renamed after Jackson in 1819 following the War of 1812, in which he led a decisive American victory at the Battle of New Orleans. It was the first city in the nation to be named after Jackson.
Stroder said the statue would be identical to an 1852 statue of Jackson atop a horse by sculptor Clark Mills. That statue resides in the center of Lafayette Square, just north of the White House in Washington, D.C. The others were installed in 1856 in New Orleans, in 1880 in Nashville, Tennessee, and in 1987 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Stroder said he found a company called Big Statues in Provo, Utah, that specializes in creating bronze monuments. They estimated the statue could take seven to nine months to come to fruition once commissioned.
The alderman envisioned a 2,000-pound statue that is eight feet wide and 12 feet high atop a 10-foot pedestal. This would all be constructed on a 42-inch-tall wall reading “Welcome to Jackson” with a bed of flowers on top.
Stroder said the city’s street department could wax the statue twice a year and local business owners could maintain the flowerbed. He also suggested a time capsule could be placed inside the monument to be sealed for 100 years.
According to quotes he received, he said the statue would cost $240,000 to create, with an additional $25,000 fee for shipping and handling. The pedestal and wall would cost $30,000 apiece for a total of $325,000.
He said the cost would probably alert people, and other aldermen did make note of it in their feedback.
“I love the idea. It seems expensive, but I love the idea,” Ward 4 Alderwoman Shana Williams said.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Katy Liley likewise expressed concern about the project’s cost.
“I’m not sure what I think about a statue yet. I’m still processing that,” she said.
The aldermen had, in earlier meetings, discussed some sort of sign welcoming people to the city as they travel south down North High Street, which is also U.S. Route 61. Missouri Department of Transportation guidelines require a monument zone in a roundabout to be no more than 30 feet wide or tall.
During their regular meeting before the study session, the aldermen approved $68,000 to Allen & Hoshall Inc. of Memphis, Tennessee, to provide engineering services in anticipation of local company Midwest Sterilization Corporation’s planned expansion. These services include determining necessary circuit upgrades and providing cost estimates and detailed plans.
The aldermen also approved Rainbow Fireworks Inc., which purchased All American Fireworks, assuming the latter’s agreement for the city’s Independence Day fireworks Display Program.
